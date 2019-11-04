Julio Teherán enters free agency after Braves decline his option

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House today.

Most of them anyway. As we noted over the weekend, closer Sean Doolittle chose not to attend. He was not alone, as it turned out that Anthony Rendon, Javy Guerra, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, and Víctor Robles gave the proceedings a miss as well. Guerra said he did not attend because he’s preparing for his wedding, which takes place in Mexico this Saturday. I’ve not seen stated reasons for any of the others published yet. I imagine a reporter will ask them eventually.

As for the ones who did go, they seemed to have a, um, good time?

That’s Nats’ catcher Kurt Suzuki, receiving an impromptu hug that I don’t suppose anyone saw coming when they woke up this morning, but here we are.

Beyond that, Ryan Zimmerman thanked the president for “continuing to make America the greatest country to live in in the world” and presented him with a white Nationals jersey with the No. 45 on it:

Trump said from the lectern that “all anyone wants to talk to [him] about is impeachment and the Nationals” and that he prefers to talk about the Nationals. It’s a low bar, but that’s actually a pretty decent line for him. I could picture Reagan saying that about Iran-Contra and the 1986 Mets or something.

What? Don’t look at me like that. I’m old, and YES I DO remember the Iran-Contra stuff. Read a book.

Anyway, the whole thing lasted 45 minutes and, in contrast to some past White House visits by World Series winners, the press was not given access to the Nationals players or coaches for comment. Everyone was in and everyone was out.

Let’s do this again next year, shall we?

