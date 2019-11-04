J.D. Martinez won’t opt out of contract with Red Sox

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez won’t opt out of his contract with the Red Sox. Martinez has three years and $62.5 million remaining, and can choose to opt out again after the 2020 season.
Martinez, 32, had another terrific offensive season, batting .304/.383/.557 with 36 home runs and 105 RBI in 657 plate appearances. It says something about how good he had been in 2017 and ’18, though, that his performance this past season felt like a down year.
One wonders if the Red Sox front office is stewing a bit about Martinez choosing to come back. The club is very publicly trying to shrink its payroll, so much so that it is reportedly willing to trade Mookie Betts. On September 30, president and CEO Sam Kennedy said “it will be difficult” to keep both Betts and Martinez. With Martinez back in the fold, it seems right to conclude that the Red Sox are even more likely to deal Martinez or Betts.
Martinez likely chose to stay with the Red Sox because there was a chance he wouldn’t have been able to do better than 3/$62.5 million. He’s obviously a tremendous hitter, but he’s a DH. A National League team can’t hide him, which eliminates half of the competition and thus reduces Martinez’s leverage. Martinez was worth 6.8 WAR, per Baseball Reference, which is excellent, but teams value financial flexibility and positional versatility a lot these days. Furthermore, the free agent market has been rather dull in recent years, creating a negative feedback loop for free agents or would-be free agents.
At any rate, we will likely be having a similar conversation about Martinez at this time next year, provided the Red Sox don’t trade him either during this offseason or in the run up to the July 31 trade deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that 10 players have received qualifying offers worth $17.8 million each: Josh Donaldson, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole, José Abreu, Jake Odorizzi, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler, Will Smith, and Marcell Ozuna.
The players have 10 days to accept or reject the qualifying offer. Accepting means they are back under contract with the offering team for the 2020 season; rejecting means they become a free agent with draft pick compensation attached to them.
We have talked in the past about how the QO system has hampered free agency. Teams that sign a player who rejected a QO must forfeit at least one draft pick. Teams losing a player who rejected their QO receive at least one draft pick as compensation, though it’s not a direct transfer from the signing team to the previous team. The compensation varies based on the team’s payroll and whether or not it receives revenue sharing.
The QO is unlikely to significantly impact the ability of players like Strasburg, Rendon, and Cole to draw interest as free agents. The next tier of free agents, however — the Abreus, Bumgarners, Odorizzis — may find a shallower market than they otherwise would have.
The $17.8 million value of the qualifying offer is actually less than last year’s value ($17.9 million), marking the first time the QO value has decreased since its implementation in 2012. The QO is derived by taking the average of the top 125 player salaries across the sport. Given some of the expensive contracts we’ve seen signed recently — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado come to mind — it’s logical to conclude we’re seeing a stratification among players. Those B- and C-tier free agents, if you’ll pardon my vague parlance, aren’t making what they should be making.
The current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2021. The QO system will be a hot subject in negotiations between the owners and the union, potentially removed.