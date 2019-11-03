Report: Aroldis Chapman reaches new deal with Yankees

Closer Aroldis Chapman has agreed to a new deal with the Yankees, adding another year and $18 million to his existing contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Chapman could have opted out of his contract but the Yankees sweetened it in order to keep him around. He had two years and $30 million remaining.
Chapman, 31, is still a dominant closer, finishing this past season with 37 saves, a 2.21 ERA, and 85 strikeouts in 57 innings. The Yankees are losing Dellin Betances to free agency and could be without Tommy Kahnle following the 2020 season as well as Zach Britton if he opts out. Chapman’s return helps the Yankees maintain a dominant back of the bullpen in the near future.
There was some thought that the Yankees would be content to let Chapman opt out and use the freed-up payroll space to pursue one of the bigger free agents. With the flamethrowing lefty back in the bullpen, one wonders if the recently budget-conscious Yankees will still try to make a free agent splash.
Big news, though unsurprising news at that: MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that starter Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the remainder of his contract with the Nationals to become a free agent. Strasburg had four years and $100 million remaining of what was in total a seven-year, $175 million extension.
Strasburg, 31, led the National League with 18 wins and 209 innings pitched along with a 3.32 ERA and a 251/56 K/BB ratio during the regular season. He was even better in the postseason, going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA and a 47/4 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings, helping the Nationals win a championship and earning World Series MVP honors in the process.
It’s fairly certain Strasburg will be able to find many more years and many more dollars in free agency, so opting out was a no-brainer. Now the rest of the league will be able to pursue his services. Fellow free agent starter Gerrit Cole will likely set the market, so don’t expect Strasburg to sign until after Cole does.
Worth noting: Both pitchers are represented by Scott Boras, who has advised his clients in the past to wait out the slow free agent market, even into February and March, in order to get the deals they deserve. That could very well be the case again with Cole and Strasburg.