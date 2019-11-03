Cubs pick up Anthony Rizzo’s 2020 option

Jon Heyman reports that the Cubs have picked up their 2020 club option for first baseman Anthony Rizzo at $16.5 million. The Cubs also hold a $14.5 million option for the 2021 season at $16.5 million.

Rizzo, 30, had another terrific season for the Cubs in 2019, batting .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs, 94 RBI, and 89 runs scored across 613 plate appearances. Towards the end of the season, as the Cubs went on a losing streak that pushed them out of playoff contention, Rizzo dealt with a sprained ankle. He has otherwise been quite durable in his eight seasons with the Cubs.

Rizzo will reprise his role at first base, but the Cubs are going through some changes. The club hired David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as manager. Elsewhere, Cole Hamels, Ben Zobrist, Nick Castellanos, Derek Holland, and Jonathan Lucroy have become free agents, so there will be a bit of roster turnover.

