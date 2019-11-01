Video: Every Juan Soto ‘shuffle’ from the 2019 postseason

The 2019 postseason was, in a lot of ways, America’s introduction to Juan Soto. Those of us who follow the sport on a regular basis were already well aware of the now-21-year-old’s talent, but he had not yet become a household name until the past month.
Beyond Soto’s immense talent — he has a career .287/.403/.535 batting line with 56 home runs and 180 RBI in two seasons — he ranks among the game’s most confident, sometimes flashy players. His calling card is the little dance he does in the left-handed batter’s box after taking a pitch, heretofore dubbed “the Juan Soto shuffle.” Zach Crizer of Baseball Prospectus put it on the map in April and it has only become cemented as a part of Soto’s repertoire since then. The shuffle varies, of course — sometimes he crouches, sometimes he doesn’t; sometimes he sweeps his foot in the box, sometimes he doesn’t. The end result, however, is the same: high quality entertainment.
In October, Soto continued to rake, posting a .277/.373/.554 battling line along with five homers and 14 RBI in 75 plate appearances. And, perhaps just as importantly, he continued to do his famed shuffle.
MLB has done us all a huge favor, making a compilation of all of Soto’s shuffles from the 2019 postseason. Enjoy.
We have complained here at times that the league hasn’t done enough to market its young stars. For example, it wasn’t until recently that MLB unveiled its “Let the Kids Play” campaign, which resulted in twoads. Marketing Soto as one of the game’s most skilled and interesting personalities, as opposed to implicitly shaming him for his antics, is a big win for the league and hopefully it continues.
Earlier today we heard that the job was either going to to him or to Eduardo Pérez, but apparent Fred Wilpon — the final decision maker — gave the nod to the man who played center field for the Mets between 2005 and 2011.
Beltrán has spent the past two seasons since he retired as a special assistant for the Yankees. He has made no secret of his desire to manage, however, and was interviewed by the Yankees before they hired Aaron Boone following the 2017 season. Beltrán had just retired as a player then, however, so it seemed like both he and the Yankees felt like he needed a little time first. Now he’s had that time and now, it seems, he’s going to lead the Mets into the 2020 season.
The Mets fired Mickey Callaway following a strange but, ultimately, promising 2019 season. The club struggled mightily in the first half but then caught fire in July and August, thrusting themselves into the playoff picture. Though they fell short, the emergence of young talents like sure-thing Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto and the continued excellent pitching of Jacob deGrom pushed the Mets to 86 wins on the season. The team would appear to be but a few moves away from true contention with this current core. And, given that Callaway often seemed more than a bit befuddled at the helm in his first big league manager job, a new skipper will obviously help.
Beltrán obviously has no managerial experience, but he has long been spoken of by those inside the game as future managerial material. The future, it seems, is now.