Report: Carlos Beltrán, Eduardo Pérez finalists for Mets manager

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Mets’ manager search is down to two finalists: Eduardo Pérez and Carlos Beltrán. Tim Bogar and Pat Murphy have reportedly been told they’re no longer in consideration.
Beltrán has never managed before. Pérez’s served managerial stints in the World Baseball Classic and for two seasons in the Puerto Rican Winter League. Pérez has coached in the bigs before too, serving as the hitting coach for the Marlins and as bench coach with the Astros. In more recent years he has worked for ESPN as a broadcaster.
Beltán retired as a player following the 2017 season. Since then he has been serving as the Yankees’ special adviser to the general manager. His name has been floated as a potential manager since he retired after the 2017 season, and he interviewed with the Yankees to manage the club before they ultimately decided on Aaron Boone.
This is some must-click link material. It’s from Sam Miller at ESPN who, along with a healthy amount of research help from Baseball Prospectus, broke down a single game of the 2019 World Series to determine why World Series games take so dang long.
The game in question: Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals in Game 3, which took four hours and three minutes. Miller notes that there were 65 games in the 2019 regular season, but they averaged only two hours and fifty-five minutes. Where did the 68 extra minutes come from in Game 3?
For that full breakdown you’ll have to read the whole article, but it’s worth noting that, no, it’s not all TV commercial time, which usually gets all the blame. Some of it definitely is — a good bit of it in fact — but there’s a lot more going on there too, some of which could be fixed with simple tweaks but much of it which either could not be or should not be.
A good read that should give MLB a lot to think about.