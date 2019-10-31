Report: Royals to decline Alex Gordon’s 2020 option

Jon Heyman reports that the Royals are expected to decline their half of outfielder Alex Gordon‘s 2020 mutual option worth $23 million. Instead, they will buy him out for $4 million and hope to re-sign him at a cheaper price.
Gordon, 35, has put up subpar offensive seasons for the last four years, batting an aggregate .237/.320/.366 with 52 home runs and 215 RBI. He’s still an above-average defender, but he is not as adept out there as he used to be, understandably.
Gordon, a three-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove Award winner, helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. His best years, sadly, are behind him.
On Thursday, the Rangers announced that the club acquired catcher Welington Castillo and international slot money ($250,000) from the White Sox in exchange for minor leaguer Jonah McReynolds. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand says the Rangers are expected to decline Castillo’s $8 million club option for the 2020 season, instead buying him out for $500,000.
Obviously, the acquisition of Castillo was all about the international slot money. They essentially converted $500,000 of non-applicable cash into $250,000 international cash. The Rangers aren’t novel for doing it, but it’s still funny to see when it happens.
Castillo, 32, will soon become a free agent. This past season with the White Sox, he hit .209/.267/.417 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 251 plate appearances serving as the understudy to James McCann behind the plate.