Report: Royals to decline Alex Gordon’s 2020 option

Jon Heyman reports that the Royals are expected to decline their half of outfielder Alex Gordon‘s 2020 mutual option worth $23 million. Instead, they will buy him out for $4 million and hope to re-sign him at a cheaper price.

Gordon, 35, has put up subpar offensive seasons for the last four years, batting an aggregate .237/.320/.366 with 52 home runs and 215 RBI. He’s still an above-average defender, but he is not as adept out there as he used to be, understandably.

Gordon, a three-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove Award winner, helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. His best years, sadly, are behind him.

