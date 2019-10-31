Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rangers acquire Welington Castillo, expected to decline 2020 option

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
On Thursday, the Rangers announced that the club acquired catcher Welington Castillo and international slot money ($250,000) from the White Sox in exchange for minor leaguer Jonah McReynolds. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand says the Rangers are expected to decline Castillo’s $8 million club option for the 2020 season, instead buying him out for $500,000.

Obviously, the acquisition of Castillo was all about the international slot money. They essentially converted $500,000 of non-applicable cash into $250,000 international cash. The Rangers aren’t novel for doing it, but it’s still funny to see when it happens.

Castillo, 32, will soon become a free agent. This past season with the White Sox, he hit .209/.267/.417 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 251 plate appearances serving as the understudy to James McCann behind the plate.

Report: Royals to decline Alex Gordon’s 2020 option

By Bill BaerOct 31, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Jon Heyman reports that the Royals are expected to decline their half of outfielder Alex Gordon‘s 2020 mutual option worth $23 million. Instead, they will buy him out for $4 million and hope to re-sign him at a cheaper price.

Gordon, 35, has put up subpar offensive seasons for the last four years, batting an aggregate .237/.320/.366 with 52 home runs and 215 RBI. He’s still an above-average defender, but he is not as adept out there as he used to be, understandably.

Gordon, a three-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove Award winner, helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. His best years, sadly, are behind him.