Yuli Gurriel leads off second inning with homer to open scoring in World Series Game 7

By Bill BaerOct 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring in Game 7 of the World Series, lining a Max Scherzer slider into the left field seats at Minute Maid Park for a solo home run to lead off the second inning.

Scherzer worked around a two-out walk of Michael Brantley in the first inning for a scoreless frame. He seemed to be missing his location arm-side a bit. Scherzer certainly missed his location with the slider to Gurriel.

The Astros continued to apply pressure to Scherzer, as Yordan Álvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back singles. Scherzer got some help, though, as Robinson Chirinos popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt. Josh Reddick then grounded out and George Springer lined out to end the inning. The Nationals have to feel fortunate to only be down 1-0 after that inning.

Scherzer-Greinke is first World Series Game 7 matchup between two Cy Young winners

By Bill BaerOct 30, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
The starting pitching matchup between the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and the Astros’ Zack Greinke was already compelling enough, but MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo points out that it will be the first ever World Series Game 7 matchup between two starters who have won Cy Young Awards.

There have been more Game 7’s than you’d imagine. This is the 115th World Series and it will be the 40th with a Game 7, or in the case of the 1912 World Series, a Game 8. But we’ve never seen a matchup like tonight’s. Here’s a full list of World Series Game 7 starting pitching matchups, thanks to Baseball Reference:

Year Away Starter Home Starter
2019 Nationals Max Scherzer Astros Zack Greinke
2017 Astros Lance McCullers Dodgers Yu Darvish
2016 Cubs Kyle Hendricks Indians Corey Kluber
2014 Giants Tim Hudson Royals Jeremy Guthrie
2011 Rangers Matt Harrison Cardinals Chris Carpenter
2002 Giants John Lackey Angels Liván Hernández
2001 Yankees Roger Clemens Diamondbacks Curt Schilling
1997 Indians Jaret Wright Marlins Al Leiter
1991 Braves John Smoltz Twins Jack Morris
1987 Cardinals Joe Magrane Twins Frank Viola
1986 Red Sox Bruce Hurt Mets Ron Darling
1985 Cardinals John Tudor Royals Bret Saberhagen
1982 Brewers Pete Vuckovich Cardinals Joaquín Andújar
1979 Pirates Jim Bibby Orioles Scott McGregor
1975 Reds Don Gullett Red Sox Bill Lee
1973 Mets Jon Matlack Athletics Ken Holtzman
1972 Athletics Blue Moon Odom Reds Jack Billingham
1971 Pirates Steve Blass Orioles Mike Cuellar
1968 Tigers Mickey Lolich Cardinals Bob Gibson
1967 Cardinals Bob Gibson Red Sox Jim Lonborg
1965 Dodgers Sandy Koufax Twins Jim Kaat
1964 Yankees Mel Stottlemyre Cardinals Bob Gibson
1962 Yankees Ralph Terry Giants Jack Sanford
1960 Yankees Bob Turley Pirates Vern Law
1958 Yankees Don Larsen Braves Lew Burdette
1957 Braves Lew Burdette Yankees Don Larsen
1956 Yankees Johnny Kucks Dodgers Don Newcombe
1955 Dodgers Johnny Podres Yankees Tommy Byrne
1952 Yankees Eddie Lopat Dodgers Joe Black
1947 Dodgers Hal Gregg Yankees Spec Shea
1946 Red Sox Dave Ferriss Cardinals Murry Dickson
1945 Tigers Hal Newhouser Cubs Hank Borowy
1940 Tigers Bobo Newsom Reds Paul Derringer
1934 Cardinals Dizzy Dean Tigers Elden Auker
1931 Athletics George Earnshaw Cardinals Burleigh Grimes
1926 Cardinals Jesse Haines Yankees Waite Hoyt
1925 Senators Walter Johnson Pirates Vic Aldridge
1924 Giants Virgil Barnes Senators Curly Ogden
1912 Giants Christy Mathewson Red Sox Hugh Bedient
1909 Pirates Babe Adams Tigers Bill Donovan

The Cy Young Award was introduced in 1956 and didn’t include pitchers in both leagues until 1967.

The Nationals have won all four of Scherzer’s starts this postseason. Overall, he’s 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and a 34/11 K/BB ratio in 25 innings.

Greinke, meanwhile, has had some hiccups. He’s 0-2 this postseason with a 5.30 ERA and a 22/8 K/BB ratio in 18 2/3 innings. Though he didn’t factor in the decision in his last two starts — he wasn’t able to complete the fifth inning both times — the Astros have won his last two starts.

In the event that either or both pitchers don’t last long, the Nationals and Astros are expected to have all hands on deck to fight for the championship.