Scherzer-Greinke is first World Series Game 7 matchup between two Cy Young winners

The starting pitching matchup between the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and the Astros’ Zack Greinke was already compelling enough, but MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo points out that it will be the first ever World Series Game 7 matchup between two starters who have won Cy Young Awards.
There have been more Game 7’s than you’d imagine. This is the 115th World Series and it will be the 40th with a Game 7, or in the case of the 1912 World Series, a Game 8. But we’ve never seen a matchup like tonight’s. Here’s a full list of World Series Game 7 starting pitching matchups, thanks to Baseball Reference:
|Year
|Away
|Starter
|Home
|Starter
|2019
|Nationals
|Max Scherzer
|Astros
|Zack Greinke
|2017
|Astros
|Lance McCullers
|Dodgers
|Yu Darvish
|2016
|Cubs
|Kyle Hendricks
|Indians
|Corey Kluber
|2014
|Giants
|Tim Hudson
|Royals
|Jeremy Guthrie
|2011
|Rangers
|Matt Harrison
|Cardinals
|Chris Carpenter
|2002
|Giants
|John Lackey
|Angels
|Liván Hernández
|2001
|Yankees
|Roger Clemens
|Diamondbacks
|Curt Schilling
|1997
|Indians
|Jaret Wright
|Marlins
|Al Leiter
|1991
|Braves
|John Smoltz
|Twins
|Jack Morris
|1987
|Cardinals
|Joe Magrane
|Twins
|Frank Viola
|1986
|Red Sox
|Bruce Hurt
|Mets
|Ron Darling
|1985
|Cardinals
|John Tudor
|Royals
|Bret Saberhagen
|1982
|Brewers
|Pete Vuckovich
|Cardinals
|Joaquín Andújar
|1979
|Pirates
|Jim Bibby
|Orioles
|Scott McGregor
|1975
|Reds
|Don Gullett
|Red Sox
|Bill Lee
|1973
|Mets
|Jon Matlack
|Athletics
|Ken Holtzman
|1972
|Athletics
|Blue Moon Odom
|Reds
|Jack Billingham
|1971
|Pirates
|Steve Blass
|Orioles
|Mike Cuellar
|1968
|Tigers
|Mickey Lolich
|Cardinals
|Bob Gibson
|1967
|Cardinals
|Bob Gibson
|Red Sox
|Jim Lonborg
|1965
|Dodgers
|Sandy Koufax
|Twins
|Jim Kaat
|1964
|Yankees
|Mel Stottlemyre
|Cardinals
|Bob Gibson
|1962
|Yankees
|Ralph Terry
|Giants
|Jack Sanford
|1960
|Yankees
|Bob Turley
|Pirates
|Vern Law
|1958
|Yankees
|Don Larsen
|Braves
|Lew Burdette
|1957
|Braves
|Lew Burdette
|Yankees
|Don Larsen
|1956
|Yankees
|Johnny Kucks
|Dodgers
|Don Newcombe
|1955
|Dodgers
|Johnny Podres
|Yankees
|Tommy Byrne
|1952
|Yankees
|Eddie Lopat
|Dodgers
|Joe Black
|1947
|Dodgers
|Hal Gregg
|Yankees
|Spec Shea
|1946
|Red Sox
|Dave Ferriss
|Cardinals
|Murry Dickson
|1945
|Tigers
|Hal Newhouser
|Cubs
|Hank Borowy
|1940
|Tigers
|Bobo Newsom
|Reds
|Paul Derringer
|1934
|Cardinals
|Dizzy Dean
|Tigers
|Elden Auker
|1931
|Athletics
|George Earnshaw
|Cardinals
|Burleigh Grimes
|1926
|Cardinals
|Jesse Haines
|Yankees
|Waite Hoyt
|1925
|Senators
|Walter Johnson
|Pirates
|Vic Aldridge
|1924
|Giants
|Virgil Barnes
|Senators
|Curly Ogden
|1912
|Giants
|Christy Mathewson
|Red Sox
|Hugh Bedient
|1909
|Pirates
|Babe Adams
|Tigers
|Bill Donovan
The Cy Young Award was introduced in 1956 and didn’t include pitchers in both leagues until 1967.
The Nationals have won all four of Scherzer’s starts this postseason. Overall, he’s 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and a 34/11 K/BB ratio in 25 innings.
Greinke, meanwhile, has had some hiccups. He’s 0-2 this postseason with a 5.30 ERA and a 22/8 K/BB ratio in 18 2/3 innings. Though he didn’t factor in the decision in his last two starts — he wasn’t able to complete the fifth inning both times — the Astros have won his last two starts.
In the event that either or both pitchers don’t last long, the Nationals and Astros are expected to have all hands on deck to fight for the championship.