Scherzer-Greinke is first World Series Game 7 matchup between two Cy Young winners

The starting pitching matchup between the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and the Astros’ Zack Greinke was already compelling enough, but MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo points out that it will be the first ever World Series Game 7 matchup between two starters who have won Cy Young Awards.

There have been more Game 7’s than you’d imagine. This is the 115th World Series and it will be the 40th with a Game 7, or in the case of the 1912 World Series, a Game 8. But we’ve never seen a matchup like tonight’s. Here’s a full list of World Series Game 7 starting pitching matchups, thanks to Baseball Reference:

Year Away Starter Home Starter 2019 Nationals Max Scherzer Astros Zack Greinke 2017 Astros Lance McCullers Dodgers Yu Darvish 2016 Cubs Kyle Hendricks Indians Corey Kluber 2014 Giants Tim Hudson Royals Jeremy Guthrie 2011 Rangers Matt Harrison Cardinals Chris Carpenter 2002 Giants John Lackey Angels Liván Hernández 2001 Yankees Roger Clemens Diamondbacks Curt Schilling 1997 Indians Jaret Wright Marlins Al Leiter 1991 Braves John Smoltz Twins Jack Morris 1987 Cardinals Joe Magrane Twins Frank Viola 1986 Red Sox Bruce Hurt Mets Ron Darling 1985 Cardinals John Tudor Royals Bret Saberhagen 1982 Brewers Pete Vuckovich Cardinals Joaquín Andújar 1979 Pirates Jim Bibby Orioles Scott McGregor 1975 Reds Don Gullett Red Sox Bill Lee 1973 Mets Jon Matlack Athletics Ken Holtzman 1972 Athletics Blue Moon Odom Reds Jack Billingham 1971 Pirates Steve Blass Orioles Mike Cuellar 1968 Tigers Mickey Lolich Cardinals Bob Gibson 1967 Cardinals Bob Gibson Red Sox Jim Lonborg 1965 Dodgers Sandy Koufax Twins Jim Kaat 1964 Yankees Mel Stottlemyre Cardinals Bob Gibson 1962 Yankees Ralph Terry Giants Jack Sanford 1960 Yankees Bob Turley Pirates Vern Law 1958 Yankees Don Larsen Braves Lew Burdette 1957 Braves Lew Burdette Yankees Don Larsen 1956 Yankees Johnny Kucks Dodgers Don Newcombe 1955 Dodgers Johnny Podres Yankees Tommy Byrne 1952 Yankees Eddie Lopat Dodgers Joe Black 1947 Dodgers Hal Gregg Yankees Spec Shea 1946 Red Sox Dave Ferriss Cardinals Murry Dickson 1945 Tigers Hal Newhouser Cubs Hank Borowy 1940 Tigers Bobo Newsom Reds Paul Derringer 1934 Cardinals Dizzy Dean Tigers Elden Auker 1931 Athletics George Earnshaw Cardinals Burleigh Grimes 1926 Cardinals Jesse Haines Yankees Waite Hoyt 1925 Senators Walter Johnson Pirates Vic Aldridge 1924 Giants Virgil Barnes Senators Curly Ogden 1912 Giants Christy Mathewson Red Sox Hugh Bedient 1909 Pirates Babe Adams Tigers Bill Donovan

The Cy Young Award was introduced in 1956 and didn’t include pitchers in both leagues until 1967.

The Nationals have won all four of Scherzer’s starts this postseason. Overall, he’s 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and a 34/11 K/BB ratio in 25 innings.

Greinke, meanwhile, has had some hiccups. He’s 0-2 this postseason with a 5.30 ERA and a 22/8 K/BB ratio in 18 2/3 innings. Though he didn’t factor in the decision in his last two starts — he wasn’t able to complete the fifth inning both times — the Astros have won his last two starts.

In the event that either or both pitchers don’t last long, the Nationals and Astros are expected to have all hands on deck to fight for the championship.

