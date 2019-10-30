Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Nationals complete total playoff upset, defeat Astros to win first championship in franchise history

By Bill BaerOct 30, 2019, 11:52 PM EDT
17 Comments

The Nationals’ improbable run through the playoffs ended in glory on Wednesday night in Houston as they rallied late to defeat the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series. It’s their first championship in franchise history.

Things weren’t looking so hot for the Nationals early on as starter Max Scherzer battled just to get through five innings. He surrendered a solo homer to Yuli Gurriel in the second. Carlos Correa came through with an RBI single in the fifth. Despite allowing a surfeit of base runners (seven hits and four walks) and a deficit of strikeouts (only three), those would be the only runs Scherzer would allow.

Astros starter Zack Greinke was brilliant, tossing six shutout innings. He came back out to the mound in the seventh and that’s when things began to unravel. Anthony Rendon got the Nationals on the board by pulling a line drive homer to the seats in left field. Greinke then walked Juan Soto, ending what was otherwise an outstanding performance. Will Harris entered to try and keep the Astros’ lead in tact. Howie Kendrick had other ideas. With an 0-1 count, Kendrick swatted a Harris cutter down the right field line, clanking off the right field foul pole. Suddenly, the Nationals had a 3-2 lead.

The Nationals kept their foot on the gas. Asdrúbal Cabrera singled to chase Harris from the game. Enter Roberto Osuna. He walked Ryan Zimmerman but was able to escape the inning without any further damage. Osuna remained in the game in the top of the eighth. He issued a one-out walk to Adam Eaton, who promptly stole second base. After Rendon flied out for the second out, Juan Soto provided a monumental insurance run by ripping a single to right field. Kendrick followed up with a single to put runners on the corners. Hinch called on Ryan Pressly, who got Cabrera to line out but the damage was done.

Patrick Corbin, who entered the game in the sixth inning once Scherzer’s night was done, pitched a relatively easy sixth and seventh inning. Manager Dave Martinez sent him back out to the mound to pitch a third inning in the bottom of the eighth. It was his easiest of the three innings, retiring the Astros in 1-2-3 order. His performance will not be talked about as much as those of Scherzer, Kendrick, Rendon, and Soto, but it took all kinds of pressure off of Martinez to manage his bullpen and prevented the Astros from gaining any kind of momentum towards a comeback.

The Nationals deflated all of the air out of the Astros’ balloon in the top of the ninth, plating two runs on a bases loaded Eaton single just for good measure. With Corbin having done his job, Daniel Hudson took the ball to start the bottom of the ninth, slated to face the top of the lineup. George Springer popped out for out number one. José Altuve struck out. Hudson ended it by getting Michael Brantley to chase a 3-2 slider for strike three. Nationals win 6-2.

Thus, one of the most improbable playoff runs of all time ended with the Nationals rushing onto the field in a rush to celebrate the franchise’s first championship. We will be talking about this run for a long time.

Can Nationals repeat as champions in 2020?

Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 31, 2019, 12:52 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Nationals will have three and a half months or so to bask in the glory of winning their first championship in franchise history before getting back to work with the opening of Spring Training. In many ways, the Nationals’ 2019 run was improbable. They were 19-31 on May 23. Manager Dave Martinez was believed to be on the hot seat. Things really couldn’t have gone worse for the Nationals.

From May 24 through the end of the regular season, the Nationals went 74-38, securing home field advantage in the NL Wild Card game against the Brewers. They won, to advance into the NLDS against the Dodgers. Somehow, they upset the heavily-favored Dodgers to win the NLDS in five games. They ran right through the Cardinals in the NLCS with a clean sweep, but found the odds against them once again versus the Astros, who won 107 games during the regular season. The Nationals won the first two games of the World Series, lost the next three, then bounced back to win the final two games to seal the deal.

Winning a Wild Card only to have to face the Dodgers was so unappetizing that it prevented the Phillies’ front office from doing more to compete down the stretch. Yet for the Nationals, it was no big deal. Of course, it helps to have three ace-caliber starters in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. It helps to have Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on offense, too.

And that brings up the million-dollar question: Can the Nationals repeat as champions in 2020? The team stands to lose Rendon to free agency. Strasburg could opt out of his contract to become a free agent as well. Losing both players would be huge blows, and recovering from them might force the front office to wade into bidding wars for the likes of Gerrit Cole, or shell out more cash on a short-term deal for a player like Josh Donaldson. It may require trading prospects to recover the talent lost to free agency as well.

Let’s put into context how good Rendon and Strasburg are. This year, the only qualified third baseman who out-valued Rendon in terms of FanGraphs WAR was the Astros’ Alex Bregman, 8.5 to 7.0. The Athletics’ Matt Chapman was third at 6.1. Over the last three seasons, Rendon holds a narrow lead over Bregman, 19.9 to 19.5. José Ramírez is third at 17.9, followed by Nolan Arenado at 17.4. Rendon hit almost exclusively third in the Nationals’ batting order and played stellar defense at the hot corner.

Strasburg, meanwhile, logged 209 innings during the regular season and won 18 games, both of which led the National League. He crossed the 200-inning plateau for just the second time in his 10-year career. He also posted a 3.32 ERA with 251 strikeouts and 56 walks. According to the ERA retrodictor xFIP, found at FanGraphs, Strasburg was the fourth-best pitcher in baseball behind Cole, teammate Max Scherzer, and Jacob deGrom. Justin Verlander had a 3.18 xFIP. Since Strasburg started pitching regularly in 2012, he also ranks fourth in xFIP among pitchers with at least 500 innings, trailing Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, and Cliff Lee. Strasburg has also been money in the postseason, now holding a 1.46 career postseason ERA in 55 1/3 innings.

Beyond the superstars, the Nationals also stand to lose a handful of crucial bench and bullpen contributors: Brian Dozier, Fernando Rodney, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Gerardo Parra, and Daniel Hudson can all become free agents. Ryan Zimmerman, Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes, and Sean Doolittle all have club options. It stands to reason that not all of them will be picked up. This is a team that could look very different coming into Spring Training in February 2020 than it did winning the World Series at the end of October 2019.

To answer that million-dollar question — can the Nationals repeat in 2020? Of course they can. Will they? They will need to have an explosive offseason in terms of both free agent signings and trades to make up for the talent they could potentially lose. It will be an interesting next four months for the Nationals, that much is certain. For now, they will enjoy the sweet taste of World Series champagne.