Nationals, Astros lineups for Game 7

UPDATE: Kurt Suzuki, originally in the lineup, was scratched. His hip is not as good as first thought. Yan Gomes will catch.

The last lineup cards have been filled out for the 2019 season. Here are the men who will be doing battle in Game 7.

NATIONALS

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH

6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B

7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Víctor Robles (R) CF

As you may have heard, Max Scherzer is on the mound.

ASTROS

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. José Altuve (R) 2B

3. Michael Brantley (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH

7. Carlos Correa (R) SS

8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C

9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

Zack Greinke goes for Houston.

Game time is 8:07 PM Eastern

