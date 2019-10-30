Josh Hamilton arrested on felony charge of injury to a child

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (6:19 PM ET): TMZ has provided more details of Hamilton’s alleged abuse. It’s a tough read.

*

Former Rangers and Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested on Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child, Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News reports. Hamilton’s ex-wife sought a protective order on behalf of one of the three children they had together.

According to CBS DFW, one of the conditions of Hamilton’s bond is to not have contact with his daughter as well as any child under the age of 17.

Hamilton, 38, battled addiction early in his baseball career and relapsed several times during his career. He retired after the 2015 season. The Rangers named him to the club’s Hall of Fame in August.

Across parts of nine seasons, Hamilton was a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and the winner of the 2010 AL MVP Award. He hit 200 home runs, knocked in 701 runs, and batted .290/.349/.516.

Follow @Baer_Bill