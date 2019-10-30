Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio to throw out ceremonial first pitch before Game 7

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Astros didn’t want to have a Game 7, but since Game 7 is now upon them they’re bringing out the big guns for the ceremonial first pitch: Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio will be handing the official duties.

The press release doesn’t say who will throw to whom, but given that Biggio came up as a catcher I’d like to think it’ll be him.

In other pre-game activities, Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey will announce “Play Ball!” before the first pitch. Alright, alright, alright.

