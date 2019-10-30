Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio to throw out ceremonial first pitch before Game 7

The Astros didn’t want to have a Game 7, but since Game 7 is now upon them they’re bringing out the big guns for the ceremonial first pitch: Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio will be handing the official duties.
The press release doesn’t say who will throw to whom, but given that Biggio came up as a catcher I’d like to think it’ll be him.
In other pre-game activities, Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey will announce “Play Ball!” before the first pitch. Alright, alright, alright.
The last lineup cards have been filled out for the 2019 season. Here are the men who will be doing battle in Game 7.
For Washington, Kurt Suzuki is back for the first time since Game 3:
NATIONALS
1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH
6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B
7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
8. Kurt Suzuki (R) C
9. Víctor Robles (R) CF
As you may have heard, Max Scherzer is on the mound.
ASTROS
1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF
Zack Greinke goes for Houston.
Game time is 8:07 PM Eastern