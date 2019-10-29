World Series Game 6 lineups

For the Nats it’s simple: win or the season is over. For the Astros it’s also simple: win and the season is over. It’s just that the Astros have a bit more wiggle room on their thing, making it less of an absolute imperative.
The lineups each team will use tonight as they try to extend, and end, the 2019 World Series:
Nationals
1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH
6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B
7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
8. Víctor Robles (R) CF
9. Yan Gomes (R) C
It’s all about those top four guys. They’ve been cold as ice. If they are again, this will be a short trip back to Houston. At this point, analysis is out the window. The Nats bats must hit and they must hit now.
Astros
1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF
They’ve scored 19 runs in the past three games. If some of that offensive juju carries over from Nats park, even a bad first inning from Justin Verlander won’t be a problem.
First pitch: 8:07 PM Eastern
If the Nats are going to go down, they are going to go down with all hands on deck. It sounds like Max Scherzer will be able to pitch.
Scherzer, who was scratched from his Game 5 start due to debilitating next spasms, threw in the outfield at Minute Maid Park this afternoon. When he was done, he high-fived bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez and told reporters “I’m good” as he made his way back into the visitors’ clubhouse.
Tonight’s start is Stephen Strasburg‘s. Of that there is no question. But if Scherzer truly is good to go, he could be used out of the bullpen tonight if things are close and the situation is dire for the no-room-for-error Nationals. And, if the Nats win tonight — and assuming no relapses — Scherzer could be poised for a dramatic Game 7 start, with a fully-rested Aníbal Sánchez and, perhaps, Patrick Corbin available out of the bullpen as well. That’s about the best the Nationals could hope for, if they get that far anyway.
There hasn’t been much drama in this series so far. The home teams have lost every game, sapping most of the crowd excitement and, beyond Game 1, these games have been decided pretty early.
A return of Max Scherzer, however, could change all of that in a hurry.