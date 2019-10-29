World Series Game 6 lineups

For the Nats it’s simple: win or the season is over. For the Astros it’s also simple: win and the season is over. It’s just that the Astros have a bit more wiggle room on their thing, making it less of an absolute imperative.

The lineups each team will use tonight as they try to extend, and end, the 2019 World Series:

Nationals

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH

6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B

7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

8. Víctor Robles (R) CF

9. Yan Gomes (R) C

It’s all about those top four guys. They’ve been cold as ice. If they are again, this will be a short trip back to Houston. At this point, analysis is out the window. The Nats bats must hit and they must hit now.

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. José Altuve (R) 2B

3. Michael Brantley (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH

7. Carlos Correa (R) SS

8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C

9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

They’ve scored 19 runs in the past three games. If some of that offensive juju carries over from Nats park, even a bad first inning from Justin Verlander won’t be a problem.

First pitch: 8:07 PM Eastern

