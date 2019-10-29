Max Scherzer: ‘I’m good’

If the Nats are going to go down, they are going to go down with all hands on deck. It sounds like Max Scherzer will be able to pitch.

Scherzer, who was scratched from his Game 5 start due to debilitating next spasms, threw in the outfield at Minute Maid Park this afternoon. When he was done, he high-fived bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez and told reporters “I’m good” as he made his way back into the visitors’ clubhouse.

Tonight’s start is Stephen Strasburg‘s. Of that there is no question. But if Scherzer truly is good to go, he could be used out of the bullpen tonight if things are close and the situation is dire for the no-room-for-error Nationals. And, if the Nats win tonight — and assuming no relapses — Scherzer could be poised for a dramatic Game 7 start, with a fully-rested Aníbal Sánchez and, perhaps, Patrick Corbin available out of the bullpen as well. That’s about the best the Nationals could hope for, if they get that far anyway.

There hasn’t been much drama in this series so far. The home teams have lost every game, sapping most of the crowd excitement and, beyond Game 1, these games have been decided pretty early.

A return of Max Scherzer, however, could change all of that in a hurry.

