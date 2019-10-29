First inning crucial for Justin Verlander in World Series Game 6

The Astros will hand the ball to veteran Justin Verlander as the club attempts to close out the 2019 World Series to win its second championship in three years. There are few pitchers in the game one would rather ask to pitch in such a situation. That being said, Verlander hasn’t had the best postseason so far and he is 0-5 in six career World Series starts.
The first inning has, in particular, proved difficult for Verlander this October. Across his five starts this postseason, Verlander has allowed 14 runs on 25 hits and 11 walks with 35 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. 11 of those 14 runs have come in the first inning: three to the Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS, four to the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS, and two to the Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series.
Manager A.J. Hinch doesn’t seem to be concerned about Verlander’s first-inning struggles. Per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Hinch said, “I’m not coming into the game with a lot of anxiety about J.V. in the first inning.”
Verlander has also been homer-prone in the playoffs, though it continued a theme from the regular season when he allowed a career-high 36 homers in 223 innings. He has surrendered six homers across his last 23 1/3 innings of work against the Rays, Yankees, and Nationals.
Verlander is opposing Stephen Strasburg, who is developing a Bumgarnerian reputation as a “postseason god.” Now with eight such starts under his belt, Strasburg sports a 1.34 ERA with 64 strikeouts and six walks across 47 innings. This postseason specifically, Strasburg has held the opposition to six earned runs on 25 hits and two walks with 40 strikeouts in 28 innings.
The Astros are asking a lot from Verlander tonight. But starts like this are why they acquired the future Hall of Famer from the Tigers more than two years ago. Based on how he has pitched to date, if Verlander can have a clean first inning, the Astros should be in good shape.
David Bauder of the Associated Press reports that the 2019 World Series is on pace to be the least-watched ever, according to Nielsen ratings. The first five games averaged 11.6 viewers, falling under the 12.64 million viewers on average who watched the Giants sweep the Tigers in 2012.
Bauder also points out that Game 5 was severely outpaced, 18.3 million to 11.4 million, by the audience for the Sunday night NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. That’s the widest gap between an NFL game and a World Series game since Nielsen’s records became more precise in 1987.
We’ve covered in the past the myriad reasons for MLB’s lackluster television ratings, particularly in comparison to the NFL. Whereas NFL games are, for each team, once a week and a nationwide event, MLB games are frequent and highly regionalized. Baseball also has to compete with an ever-expanding swath of entertainment options besides the other three major sports. There are more than a handful of streaming platforms for movies and TV shows, several more for video games, as well as the usual YouTube and other forms of social media. It’s probably always going to be the case for the foreseeable future.
It is worth pointing out the play during this World Series hasn’t been terribly interesting. Given the non-baseball-related events like the Brandon Taubman saga, an umpire threatening armed insurrection, President Trump getting booed mercilessly, and the two flashers, the headlines and the general focus has hardly been on the play on the field. Add into the equation that the home team has not yet won a World Series game, and there haven’t been many comeback threats aside from Game 1. The 2019 World Series really hasn’t been that thrilling.
But! The World Series still has the potential for great drama. Tonight’s match-up between Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander should be thrilling inasmuch as it could be career-defining for both players. Verlander hasn’t earned a W in a World Series game yet in his illustrious career, and could clinch his team’s second championship in three years. Strasburg is a postseason king in the making. If the Nationals survive to force a Game 7, Max Scherzer — who sat out Game 5 due to a debilitating neck injury — would start with the potential to become the pitching version of Kirk Gibson in the ultimate game of the Fall Classic. A Game 7, if it happens, would be of historic intrigue. Whether or not the viewership at large agrees remains to be seen.