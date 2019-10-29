Getty Images

Brewers almost certainly going back to ball-in-mitt logo for 2020

By Craig CalcaterraOct 29, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
There have been a number of rumors that the Milwaukee Brewers would be getting rid of the “M-with-the-barley” as the primary logo and going back to some version of their classic ball-in-mitt logo next year. Now we have at least partial confirmation.

Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net posted a photo last night of what appears to be the new/old logo being used in a preview of a 2020 Topps baseball card set featuring mascot Bernie Brewer. The blue on the glove is darker and there are a couple of very minor changes to it, but it’s basically the classic logo, complete with the sorta hidden “m” and “b” which comprises the top and bottom of the glove.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reached out to the Brewers for comment:

As Creamer notes, the ball-in-glove logo was not the Brewers’ original logo. The team started play after the Seattle Pilots relocated and rebranded prior to the 1970 season and the club didn’t go to that logo until the late 70s. Moreover, the M logo has been around for about as long now as the ball-in-mitt logo was in its first run, and the ball-in-mitt logo has been around as a throwback uniform option for the team for almost as long as it was originally used.

But when people refer to it as the “classic” logo, they really mean the “best” logo. And I think it’s pretty hard to argue that that ball-in-mitt logo is one of the best baseball has ever seen.

World Series Game 6 lineups

By Craig CalcaterraOct 29, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
For the Nats it’s simple: win or the season is over. For the Astros it’s also simple: win and the season is over. It’s just that the Astros have a bit more wiggle room on their thing, making it less of an absolute imperative.

The lineups each team will use tonight as they try to extend, and end, the 2019 World Series:

Nationals

1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH
6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B
7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
8. Víctor Robles (R) CF
9. Yan Gomes (R) C

It’s all about those top four guys. They’ve been cold as ice. If they are again, this will be a short trip back to Houston. At this point, analysis is out the window. The Nats bats must hit and they must hit now.

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

They’ve scored 19 runs in the past three games. If some of that offensive juju carries over from Nats park, even a bad first inning from Justin Verlander won’t be a problem.

First pitch: 8:07 PM Eastern