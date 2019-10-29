Brewers almost certainly going back to ball-in-mitt logo for 2020

There have been a number of rumors that the Milwaukee Brewers would be getting rid of the “M-with-the-barley” as the primary logo and going back to some version of their classic ball-in-mitt logo next year. Now we have at least partial confirmation.

Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net posted a photo last night of what appears to be the new/old logo being used in a preview of a 2020 Topps baseball card set featuring mascot Bernie Brewer. The blue on the glove is darker and there are a couple of very minor changes to it, but it’s basically the classic logo, complete with the sorta hidden “m” and “b” which comprises the top and bottom of the glove.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reached out to the Brewers for comment:

Here’s what a Brewers spokesperson had to say about the leaked update to the Ball and Glove logo going around (see it here: https://t.co/kLXhUUH06f). pic.twitter.com/WKSdtqtLpp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 29, 2019

As Creamer notes, the ball-in-glove logo was not the Brewers’ original logo. The team started play after the Seattle Pilots relocated and rebranded prior to the 1970 season and the club didn’t go to that logo until the late 70s. Moreover, the M logo has been around for about as long now as the ball-in-mitt logo was in its first run, and the ball-in-mitt logo has been around as a throwback uniform option for the team for almost as long as it was originally used.

But when people refer to it as the “classic” logo, they really mean the “best” logo. And I think it’s pretty hard to argue that that ball-in-mitt logo is one of the best baseball has ever seen.

Follow @craigcalcaterra