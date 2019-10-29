Getty Images

Braves are going to try to re-sign Josh Donaldson

By Craig CalcaterraOct 29, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
From the Department of No Duh: Jon Heyman reports that the Braves will attempt to re-sign third baseman Josh Donaldson this offseason.

And to be clear, it’s not “no duh” that they would try to re-sign him. It’s no-duh that they should do so.

Last year Atlanta signed Donaldson to what was, essentially, a high-priced make-good deal, agreeing to a one-year, $23 million pact. There was risk there, of course, as Donaldson had missed much of the previous two seasons with injury and there was no guarantee that he’d be healthy in 2019. He was, however, and hit .259/.369/.509 with 37 homers and 94 RBI over 155 games. His bat and his still-excellent glove were huge reasons the Braves were able to repeat as NL East champions.

Having shown he’s still a high-caliber performer makes re-signing Donaldson a good idea, but he will obviously command  multi-year offers from multiple suitors this offseason. The Braves’ general desire to have Donaldson back has been pretty clear since at least the middle of the season, but it’s been some time since they have chosen to out-bid other clubs for high-profile free agents. We’ll see how strong that desire truly is over the next couple of months.

In the meantime, expect them to make him a qualifying offer, which would pay him $17.8 million in 2020. Expect Donaldson to reject it too, after which the real fun will begin.

World Series Game 6 lineups

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 29, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
For the Nats it’s simple: win or the season is over. For the Astros it’s also simple: win and the season is over. It’s just that the Astros have a bit more wiggle room on their thing, making it less of an absolute imperative.

The lineups each team will use tonight as they try to extend, and end, the 2019 World Series:

Nationals

1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH
6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B
7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
8. Víctor Robles (R) CF
9. Yan Gomes (R) C

It’s all about those top four guys. They’ve been cold as ice. If they are again, this will be a short trip back to Houston. At this point, analysis is out the window. The Nats bats must hit and they must hit now.

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

They’ve scored 19 runs in the past three games. If some of that offensive juju carries over from Nats park, even a bad first inning from Justin Verlander won’t be a problem.

First pitch: 8:07 PM Eastern