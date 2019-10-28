The Yankees fire pitching coach Larry Rothschild

UPDATE: That was fast. Rothschild has been fired.
11:23 AM: Some teams just fire a guy and you never hear about the leadup to the decision. With the Yankees you get all kinds of inside leaking and speculation first. I guess it goes with the territory when there are a couple of dozen reporters dedicated to your beat, all chattering with their own inside sources.
Anyway: Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Yankees “have discussed moving on from pitching coach Larry Rothschild.”
Rothschild has been the Yankees pitching coach since the 2011 season, staying on after Joe Girardi was fired and Aaron Boone took over. There has been speculation that Girardi, just hired by the Phillies, may bring Rothschild on board with his coaching staff if the Yankees let him go.
And to be sure, there is a segment of Yankees fandom and observers who think Rothschild should go. The Yankees ranked sixth in team ERA in the American League this season, which is down a notch from 2018. Which was down two notches from 2017. That sort of thing tends to vary, of course — injuries and native talent level of the roster matter the most — and it’s not always clear how much control a pitching coach has over ultimate performance. It is the case, though, that the pitching coach is often held responsible for ultimate performance, and there is a sentiment out there that it’s time for the Yankees to move on from Rothschild.
Last week the Pirates fired team president Frank Coonelly. At the time the team it was assumed that, while Coonelly was gone, general manager Neal Huntington was staying in place. Indeed, about a month ago team owner Bob Nutting said that Huntington was the best guy to run the club going forward.
So much for that: Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team fired Huntington yesterday afternoon. An official announcement is expected later today.
Huntington, like Coonelly, was hired at the end of the 2007 season. The Pirates experienced a brief run of success during his tenure, making the postseason in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but that seemed to be but a blip surrounded by years and years of losing and uninspired moves on either side, culminating in this year’s oftentimes ugly 93-loss campaign.
Under Huntington, who made his reputation under Mark Shapiro in Cleveland, the Pirates have developed a reputation for not wanting to spend money on talent. They’ve also developed a track record of making trades that seem more geared toward shedding payroll — or even potential future payroll — than in acquiring talent. The result, in addition to losing baseball, has been broad-based apathy on the part of Pittsburgh sports fans.
The Pirates are also without a manager at the moment. Jon Heyman reported this morning that the team will put a halt to its managerial search in order to find a replacement for Huntington.
So, the Pirates are starting from scratch, a month into the offseason, after spending a few weeks involved in a manager search conducted by a guy who just got fired.
It’s gonna be a long winter in Steel City.