The Pirates have fired general manager Neal Huntington

Last week the Pirates fired team president Frank Coonelly. At the time the team it was assumed that, while Coonelly was gone, general manager Neal Huntington was staying in place. Indeed, about a month ago team owner Bob Nutting said that Huntington was the best guy to run the club going forward.
So much for that: Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team fired Huntington yesterday afternoon. An official announcement is expected later today.
Huntington, like Coonelly, was hired at the end of the 2007 season. The Pirates experienced a brief run of success during his tenure, making the postseason in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but that seemed to be but a blip surrounded by years and years of losing and uninspired moves on either side, culminating in this year’s oftentimes ugly 93-loss campaign.
Under Huntington, who made his reputation under Mark Shapiro in Cleveland, the Pirates have developed a reputation for not wanting to spend money on talent. They’ve also developed a track record of making trades that seem more geared toward shedding payroll — or even potential future payroll — than in acquiring talent. The result, in addition to losing baseball, has been broad-based apathy on the part of Pittsburgh sports fans.
The Pirates are also without a manager at the moment. Jon Heyman reported this morning that the team will put a halt to its managerial search in order to find a replacement for Huntington.
So, the Pirates are starting from scratch, a month into the offseason, after spending a few weeks involved in a manager search conducted by a guy who just got fired.
It’s gonna be a long winter in Steel City.
There was a lot of talk about the strike zone during last night’s game, with a whole lot of calls — mostly high and on the corners — being missed by home plate umpire Lance Barksdale. Given that the game was 7-1 those missed calls really had nothing to do with the outcome, but they were pretty notable.
But not as notable as one particular missed call that, it seems anyway, was not a function of Barksdale not being able to properly ascertain the difference between a ball and a strike. Rather, it was because he apparently thought Nationals catcher Yan Gomes was showing him up.
During the sixth inning, Nats pitcher Tanner Rainey threw a pitch to Astros outfielder Michael Brantley that pretty clearly caught the bottom corner and should’ve been strike three. Gomes, as a lot of catchers do when they know their pitcher made their pitch, caught it, bounced up and headed for the dugout. Barksdale called it a ball, however.
Why? Because, Barksdale said, “you were taking off on me,” suggesting that he called it a ball because Gomes got out of his crouch assuming the strike call, which Barksdale thought was disrespectful. Gomes immediately got Barksdale’s drift and said, “oh, it’s my fault?” Which I imagine might’ve gotten him run out of the game if it wasn’t October, but here we are:
An umpire missing a call because he’s bad at telling a ball from a strike is not great, but at least it’s just a mistake. An umpire blaming a missed call on the catcher — with the implication that, perhaps, he might’ve called it differently if his feelings weren’t hurt — is another thing altogether.
Umpires are gonna be upset if and when they’re replaced with automated systems to call balls and strikes. But they’ll be at least partially to blame if it happens.