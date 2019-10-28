Getty Images

Pirates owner wants you to trust him when he tells you how poor the team is

By Craig CalcaterraOct 28, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
8 Comments

Pirates owner Bob Nutting met with some reporters today in the wake of his firing of general manager Neal Huntington. He made some comments about why, a month after giving Huntington a vote of confidence, he fired him (i.e. he wanted to get new team president, Travis Williams, in place first) and various and sundry other team matters.

He also used part of his time with reporters to appeal to the fan base which is upset with him for not spending more money on players and for trading away stars like Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow for what, in hindsight, seem like pennies on the dollar.

The issue, Nutting says, is that the Pirates are really only making pennies compared to the other teams’ dollars:

First off, no one said you’re “hoarding cash,” Bob. Team owners have been shown to be WAY more sophisticated about extracting cash from their clubs without just stashing it in a team bank account with a note that reads “DO NOT SPEND ON PLAYERS” on it. The Marlins immediately come to mind. When Jeff Loria owned them they often said they couldn’t spend money on players but, when their books were leaked to investigative reporters it was found that the team made substantial payments to owners in less-than-obvious line items. Payments to LLCs and partnerships for “consulting” or “management fees” or what have you. All of this was money that could’ve been used by the team on players but was not. This is not to say that the Pirates do this. It’s merely offered as an example that a team owner making broad statements about the revenues and profits and cash on hand of a club in the abstract means very little.

A team owner is not obligated to share his financials with the public, obviously, but if the team owner if going to claim that the team is strapped in order to score PR points, fans are not obligated to take him at his word, especially given the long and rich history of Major League Baseball owners crying poor when they were not, in fact, poor. Especially at a time when Major League Baseball is bringing in record revenues every year and overall payroll obligations are, actually, going down.

Which is to say: if you want sympathy, Mr. Nutting, open the books and we’ll talk.

FBI investigating White Sox insider ticket resale scam

By Craig CalcaterraOct 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Chicago Tribune reported on Friday evening that the FBI is investigating a Chicago man who sold some 35,000+ tickets for Chicago White Sox games on StubHub over the past three years. The vast majority of which, apparently, have come from an insider source with the White Sox who appears to be working with the ticket re-seller.

According to a recently-unsealed search warrant, 96% of the tickets the man sold came via complementary ticket vouchers which are normally given out by the team to friends and family of players, issued to team employees or which are used as community and charitable giveaways. What’s more, a large number of the tickets were sold for games involving marquee pitching matchups that, at the time the tickets were issued, could not have been known about without insider information. The turnaround on those sales, and the fact that the tickets appeared on StubHub so soon after they were generated by the team, suggests insider assistance.

No one has been charged with any crimes yet, but this stinks like crazy.