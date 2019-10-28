MLB indefinitely bans women who flashed breasts during World Series Game 5

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two women, models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer who later identified themselves on social media, flashed their breasts while Ryan Zimmerman was batting against Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning of World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park. MLB has indefinitely banned the two women from major league ballparks, the Associated Press reports.

MLB said, “The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility.”

The women were seated slightly to the first base side behind home plate and could be seen on the Fox broadcast from the center field camera.

As Kate Sheehy of the New York Post pointed out, this wasn’t the first rodeo for the two women, who have a history of exposing themselves in public.

This has certainly been an, ahem, interesting World Series for lots of non-baseball-related reasons.

