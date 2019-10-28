MLB indefinitely bans women who flashed breasts during World Series Game 5

Two women, models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer who later identified themselves on social media, flashed their breasts while Ryan Zimmerman was batting against Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning of World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park. MLB has indefinitely banned the two women from major league ballparks, the Associated Press reports.
MLB said, “The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility.”
The women were seated slightly to the first base side behind home plate and could be seen on the Fox broadcast from the center field camera.
As Kate Sheehy of the New York Post pointed out, this wasn’t the first rodeo for the two women, who have a history of exposing themselves in public.
This has certainly been an, ahem, interesting World Series for lots of non-baseball-related reasons.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the team still isn’t sure about starter Max Scherzer‘s status for Tuesday’s Game 6 of the World Series, MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports.
Scherzer was scratched from Sunday’s Game 5 start due to neck and trapezius muscle spasms. The pain was so bad that Scherzer said he couldn’t lift his arm and needed his wife to help him get dressed.
Some, including at least one writer who has had a Hall of Fame vote, have questioned Scherzer’s toughness. However, it takes a lot to keep Scherzer off of the mound. The right-hander pitched against the Phillies with a broken nose back in June — and was quite effective, tossing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Scherzer is arguably the last player in the game whose toughness can be called into question.
Scherzer went five innings in his Game 1 start against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Across the entirety of the postseason, he has compiled a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 innings of work.
Stephen Strasburg will start Game 6 opposite Justin Verlander. If the Nationals are able to win, and Scherzer still isn’t well enough to pitch, Aníbal Sánchez would be on regular rest to start Game 7. Patrick Corbin threw 96 pitches in a subpar Game 4 start but is likely to be used out of the bullpen as needed in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.