Max Scherzer’s status for World Series Game 6 still uncertain

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the team still isn’t sure about starter Max Scherzer‘s status for Tuesday’s Game 6 of the World Series, MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports.
Scherzer was scratched from Sunday’s Game 5 start due to neck and trapezius muscle spasms. The pain was so bad that Scherzer said he couldn’t lift his arm and needed his wife to help him get dressed.
Some, including at least one writer who has had a Hall of Fame vote, have questioned Scherzer’s toughness. However, it takes a lot to keep Scherzer off of the mound. The right-hander pitched against the Phillies with a broken nose back in June — and was quite effective, tossing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Scherzer is arguably the last player in the game whose toughness can be called into question.
Scherzer went five innings in his Game 1 start against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Across the entirety of the postseason, he has compiled a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 innings of work.
Stephen Strasburg will start Game 6 opposite Justin Verlander. If the Nationals are able to win, and Scherzer still isn’t well enough to pitch, Aníbal Sánchez would be on regular rest to start Game 7. Patrick Corbin threw 96 pitches in a subpar Game 4 start but is likely to be used out of the bullpen as needed in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting met with some reporters today in the wake of his firing of general manager Neal Huntington. He made some comments about why, a month after giving Huntington a vote of confidence, he fired him (i.e. he wanted to get new team president, Travis Williams, in place first) and various and sundry other team matters.
He also used part of his time with reporters to appeal to the fan base which is upset with him for not spending more money on players and for trading away stars like Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow for what, in hindsight, seem like pennies on the dollar.
The issue, Nutting says, is that the Pirates are really only making pennies compared to the other teams’ dollars:
First off, no one said you’re “hoarding cash,” Bob. Team owners have been shown to be WAY more sophisticated about extracting cash from their clubs without just stashing it in a team bank account with a note that reads “DO NOT SPEND ON PLAYERS” on it. The Marlins immediately come to mind. When Jeff Loria owned them they often said they couldn’t spend money on players but, when their books were leaked to investigative reporters it was found that the team made substantial payments to owners in less-than-obvious line items. Payments to LLCs and partnerships for “consulting” or “management fees” or what have you. All of this was money that could’ve been used by the team on players but was not. This is not to say that the Pirates do this. It’s merely offered as an example that a team owner making broad statements about the revenues and profits and cash on hand of a club in the abstract means very little.
A team owner is not obligated to share his financials with the public, obviously, but if the team owner if going to claim that the team is strapped in order to score PR points, fans are not obligated to take him at his word, especially given the long and rich history of Major League Baseball owners crying poor when they were not, in fact, poor. Especially at a time when Major League Baseball is bringing in record revenues every year and overall payroll obligations are, actually, going down.
Which is to say: if you want sympathy, Mr. Nutting, open the books and we’ll talk.