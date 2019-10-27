President Trump booed loudly at Nationals Park during World Series Game 5

Astros outfielder Yordan Álvarez, back in the lineup after sitting in Games 3 and 4 of the World Series, ripped a two-run home run off of Nationals starter Joe Ross in the second inning of Game 5 in Washington, D.C.

Ross, starting in place of the injured Max Scherzer, allowed an infield single to Yuli Gurriel with one out. He then fell behind in the count 2-1 before Álvarez ripped an outside fastball 405 feet from home plate in center field, breaking the scoreless tie. The homer is Álvarez’s first of the postseason. He entered Sunday’s action with a meager .543 OPS in 54 plate appearances during the playoffs.

Ross was able to escape the inning by striking out Carlos Correa and getting Martín Maldonado to ground out. Gerrit Cole now has a two-run cushion to work with.

Follow @Baer_Bill