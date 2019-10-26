Getty Images

World Series Game 4 Preview: Astros turn to a rookie

By Craig CalcaterraOct 26, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Going down 0-3 would’ve been something close to death, but after last night’s José Altuve/George Springer-led victory the Astros have new life and now have a chance to even the series in Washington.

To do so, though, they will rely on a rookie arm, facing off against a veteran ace.

The GameWorld Series Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
The Time: 8:07 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
The Network: Fox
The Starters: José Urquidy vs. Patrick Corbin

The Upshot:

The Astros could’ve gone with a bullpen game here and, if they had, there’s a good chance they would’ve started with Brad Peacock and improvised after that. Instead — likely due to the Astros needing to use Peacock and other relievers in last night’s game — A.J. Hinch is putting the ball in the hands of rookie José Urquidy. Hinch said last night that Urquidy will pitch until he shows that he needs to be yanked. There is no script here. No first inning or first two innings and out. It’s a regular start.

Which, while that is clearly Urquidy’s long-term future in Houston, has not been his role in his brief big league career so far. Urquidy was called up twice in 2019, first in July when he started five games and was not particularly effective. Then he was called up late in the season and, in two starts and two relief appearances, posted a 1.50 ERA over four outings. In the postseason he has appeared twice, out of the bullpen on both occasions. The first time came against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS, in which he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings after Hinch was forced to send in a parade of relievers following a bad Justin Verlander start. The second time came against the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS where he gave up one run over 2.2 innings as the fourth guy out of the pen in a bullpen game.

Urquidy has been pretty darn consistent as, mostly, a starter in the minors. He features a mid-to-upper 90s fastball and an excellent changeup. That changeup is probably the reason why, in an admittedly small big league sample size, he was actually more effective against lefties than righties.

Whatever happens tonight, I have to say I like the call to use him here. The Nats likely have way less scouting intelligence on him than the other Astros pitchers. Based on the random things I’ve read about him he’s got an unusual poise and confidence about him for someone without much big stage experience. The history of the World Series is littered with unexpectedly strong games from young, nearly unknown starters. The Astros are hoping that this is one of those games and that it serves as Urquidy’s big coming out party. And it’ll kinda have to be, right? Despite getting the win last night, Hinch had to use five relievers to finish off the final 4+ innings, including Will Harris and Joe Smith, each of whom threw a lot of pitches. If Urquidy gets blown up early, it could be a long night.

Washington’s starter is far better-known. Dave Martinez changed things up by using Aníbal Sánchez last night when, originally, it was expected he’d use Patrick Corbin. They lost, sure, but it was a defensible move. What it also does is allow him to use his third starter in the fourth game, with Corbin getting an extra day since his one-inning relief appearance in Game 1. His last proper start, in Game 4 of the NLDS against St. Louis, was not great (5 IP, 4 ER), but he did strike out 12 and, besides, it didn’t need to be great as the Nationals put up a seven-spot in the first inning and cruised from there.

It’ll be more on the Nats’ bats tonight, though. Last night the Nats had multiple opportunities to even up the game but failed in the clutch on multiple occasions. Maybe it was just a cosmic balancing of the scales at work, as so far in the postseason, the Nationals have been, as the BABIP-heads like to say, “hit lucky” with way more of the balls they’ve smacked finding holes than usual. The Astros, by the way, have been pretty hit-unlucky as those things go. Either way, you can’t waste opportunities like the Nats did last night in the World Series. Or any other game for that matter.

One hiccup in the lineup: it’s possible the Nats will be without catcher Kurt Suzuki. He left last night’s game after injuring his hip while blocking a Fernando Rodney pitch. It’s unclear if he’ll play tonight, but he seemed to be in a lot of pain last night. If he’s out the Nats can survive it on offense — his Game 2 homer against Justin Verlander aside his bat has been pretty quiet — but he’s lauded for his game-calling and receiving and serves as Game 5 starter Max Scherzer‘s personal catcher. If he can’t go the Nats will use Yan Gomes.

If the Astros win, it ensures that the Series goes back to Houston for a Game 6 on Tuesday. If the Nats win they can clinch a World Series championship on Sunday night.

World Series Game 5 Preview: It’s now a best of three

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 27, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Before Game 1 last Tuesday the World Series was tied and Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole were set to face off. Today, before Game 5, the World Series is tied and Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole are set to face off. Only now, instead of a best of seven, it’s a best of three.

The GameWorld Series Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
The Time: 8:07 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
The Network: Fox
The Starters: Gerrit Cole vs. Max Scherzer

The Upshot:

I imagine there will be talk about “momentum” on this evening’s broadcast, but I really wish we’d avoid that sort of thing.

Washington had momentum after Games 1 and 2 and that didn’t help. The Astros will be said to have “momentum” now, but if the Nats take two out of the next three what will that have mattered? Momentum is largely a b.s. talking point in baseball, used broadly to describe streaks that are better explained by more granular concepts such as, I dunno, “Nationals batters going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position over the last two games.” Which has, amazingly, happened.

Hits happen. Or they don’t. The top and middle of your order — looking at you, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, and Juan Soto — can go completely cold over the course of two games. Your MVP candidate — looking at you Alex Bregman — will, almost always, come up big eventually. Some of it is about luck. Hitting a hard line drive right at someone instead of right past someone or getting proper hold of one instead of getting under one. The balls fell for the Nats in Games 1 and 2 and they’re not now. Likewise, the Astros bats have heated up. It’s just baseball happening. Two good teams neutralizing each other’s strengths at various points.

The only good thing anyone has ever said about momentum in baseball is the old adage about “momentum being your next game’s starting pitcher.” So let’s talk about those guys.

Max Scherzer got the win, but he was kind of a mess in Game 1. He had no command whatsoever but has such stuff and such a will that he managed to avoid major damage. We’ve seen this from him before, and quite often after that kind of outing he comes back and is the Cy Young caliber Scherzer we’ve all seen so many times. Nats fans may be feeling pretty bad today, but the game plan for tonight is pretty clear: Max Scherzer is Max Scherzer, the one silver lining from last night — Dave Martinez not needing to use Daniel Hudson or Sean Doolittle — works to their advantage, the hits that have not been falling over the past two nights actually fall, and Washington rides three pitchers and just enough offense to victory. It’s an eminently reasonable scenario.

Also reasonable, though, is the idea of Gerrit Cole not being as bad tonight as he was in Game 1.

Cole gave up five runs on eight hits over seven innings on Tuesday and the Nats should not expect that to happen again. I mean, he had allowed just one earned run in his previous three postseason starts, covering 22.2 innings and hadn’t lost in ages, so it was a tad out of the ordinary. Houston will also hope that their offense, which has been resurgent over the past two games, keeps rolling. José Altuve and Michael Brantley each have multiple hits over the past three games. Robinson Chirinos has homered in back-to-back games. It’s a talented group of hitters who, if they encounter a less-than-sharp Scherzer again, will likely make him pay this time.

Scherzer against Cole. Then Strasburg against Verlander. It ain’t about momentum. It’s about strength against strength. It’s about which of two very evenly-matched teams with evenly-matched starters and big weapons on offense execute better.

It’s about two out of three for the World Series title.