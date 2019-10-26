Patrick Corbin
Astros, Nationals lineups for World Series Game 4

By Ashley VarelaOct 26, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
The Nationals couldn’t quite get it done against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, which ended 4-1 in Houston’s favor following strong performances from both Zack Greinke and the bullpen. Saturday’s contest could be the turning point for the Astros — who will need to pull off another win to place themselves on even footing with their NL rivals — or it could give the Nationals the edge they need to clinch on Sunday.

Washington will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound on Saturday evening. He’ll be followed by a familiar-looking lineup, sans Asdrúbal Cabrera and an injured Kurt Suzuki:

1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) 2B
6. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
7. Victor Robles (R) CF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Patrick Corbin (L) LHP

The Astros, on the other hand, are in a bit of a pickle after utilizing five of their relievers to close out Game 3. They’ll rely on rookie righty José Urquidy, in the hopes that he can handle a slightly longer outing before they have to trot out the bullpen again.

1. George Springer (R) RF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Josh Reddick (R) C
8. Jake Marisnick (R) CF
9. José Urquidy (R) RHP

Game 4 is scheduled for 8:07 PM EDT.

Report: Angels to hire Mickey Callaway as pitching coach

Mickey Callaway
By Ashley VarelaOct 26, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway is headed to Anaheim as the Angels’ new pitching coach, according to multiple reports from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The team has yet to formally announce the hire, though Heyman indicates it’s all but a done deal at this point.

Callaway was fired by the Mets shortly after the conclusion of their 2019 campaign, though, as Nightengale points out, he’s still owed $1.05 million in 2020. He lasted just two seasons in the skipper’s seat, guiding the club to a disheartening 163-161 record from 2018-2019 and failing to help them qualify for the postseason in either run. Overall, he’s seen far more success as a pitching coach — both in the majors and minors — and played a pivotal role in the Indians’ 2016 and 2017 playoff appearances.

Callaway will work under newly-hired manager Joe Maddon, who is set to make his return to the organization for the first time since 2005. Although Callaway operated out of the Angels’ rotation and bullpen for a brief time in 2002-2003, overlapping with Maddon’s five-year stint as Mike Scioscia’s bench coach, this will be the first time the two have worked together in a management capacity.