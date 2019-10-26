Astros, Nationals lineups for World Series Game 4

The Nationals couldn’t quite get it done against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, which ended 4-1 in Houston’s favor following strong performances from both Zack Greinke and the bullpen. Saturday’s contest could be the turning point for the Astros — who will need to pull off another win to place themselves on even footing with their NL rivals — or it could give the Nationals the edge they need to clinch on Sunday.

Washington will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound on Saturday evening. He’ll be followed by a familiar-looking lineup, sans Asdrúbal Cabrera and an injured Kurt Suzuki:

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) 2B

6. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

7. Victor Robles (R) CF

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Patrick Corbin (L) LHP

The Astros, on the other hand, are in a bit of a pickle after utilizing five of their relievers to close out Game 3. They’ll rely on rookie righty José Urquidy, in the hopes that he can handle a slightly longer outing before they have to trot out the bullpen again.

1. George Springer (R) RF

2. José Altuve (R) 2B

3. Michael Brantley (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Carlos Correa (R) SS

7. Josh Reddick (R) C

8. Jake Marisnick (R) CF

9. José Urquidy (R) RHP

Game 4 is scheduled for 8:07 PM EDT.