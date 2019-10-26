Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader named Relievers of the Year

Yankees lefty reliever Aroldis Chapman and Brewers closer Josh Hader were selected as the AL and NL Relievers of the Year on Saturday, per an official announcement from Major League Baseball. It’s the second consecutive award for Hader, who took home NL honors in 2018 as well.

Chapman, 31, improved on last year’s All-Star campaign in 2019, nearly reaching a new career high with 37 saves and posting a 2.21 ERA, 3.9 BB/9, 13.4 SO/9, and 2.0 fWAR across 57 innings. He’s the second Yankees reliever to take home the award since Andrew Miller earned the distinction in 2015. No AL pitcher — or team, for that matter — has received the award in consecutive years.

Hader, 25, is the second NL hurler with back-to-back Reliever of the Year awards since Kenley Jansen in 2016-2017. He delivered another All-Star performance in 2019, tossing 75 2/3 innings in relief with 37 saves and a 2.62 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, 16.4 SO/9, and 2.3 fWAR.

Neither pitcher led their respective leagues in saves, ERA, or fWAR this year. AL runners-up included the Athletics’ Liam Hendricks (AL fWAR leader, with 3.8 Wins Above Replacement) and Astros’ Roberto Osuna (AL saves leader, with 38). NL runners-up included the Padres’ Kirby Yates and Giants’ Will Smith, the former of whom out-pitched NL relievers with 41 saves, a 1.19 ERA, and 3.4 fWAR.