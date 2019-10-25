Getty Images

The buck stops nowhere with Houston Astros

By Craig CalcaterraOct 25, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
The Astros have, by my count, made five attempts before today to address the Brandon Taubman controversy and they’ve failed to adequately address it all five times.

To review:

  • First they declined comment when approached by Sports Illustrated before the original publication of the Taubman story which was published on Monday;
  • Then, Monday night, after the story was published, they lashed out, falsely accusing Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein of fabricating her story;
  • The next day, when they realized that there were multiple witnesses corroborating Apstein’s story, they backtracked, with two “sorry if we offended anyone” apologies that did not specifically address either Taubman’s behavior or the smear on Apstein. Nor did they, for that matter, constitute actual apologies given the hypothetical framing;
  • Then they fired Taubman which, OK, we’ll accept that as a response to his initial behavior, but then they released a blanket statement saying “we got it wrong” without explaining who the “we” was or the “it” was, leaving the matter of the team statement which smeared Apstein wide open; finally
  • Jeff Luhnow appeared before the media last night saying he and many others saw the Monday night statement attacking Apstein’s credibility before it went out, failed to say who, if anyone, would be held accountable for the smear and noting that he had been too busy and had yet to apologize to Apstein in person despite the fact that Apstein was literally sitting in front of him in the press conference.

Earlier this afternoon Evan Drellich’s report at The Athletic touched on another high-ranking Astros employee who likely participated in Monday night’s statement — Anita Sehgal, the team’s senior vice president of marketing and communications — whose name we had not heard in all of this before. Suggesting that, yep, a lot of very senior Astros people, including Jeff Luhnow, were part of the attempted smear-job on Apstein.

Given that, you’d think that someone — anyone — would offer an accounting of that beyond “we got it wrong” and an apology which specifically owns up to exactly what they did and which shows that they appreciate the seriousness of it all.

Maybe the team’s owner, Jim Crane?

Nah:

Well, you can’t fault them for a lack of consistency.

At this point it’s clear that the buck stops nowhere in Houston. It’s also clear that, going forward, there is no reason whatsoever to take the team’s official statements at face value because, like the Monday night statement, they could very well be lies with ulterior motives. And, if they are, no one will be held accountable for them. If they’re caught they’ll just try to moonwalk away from it like nothing happened.

If not, hey, they got one over on you, didn’t they?

UPDATE: This is now beyond parody:

World Series Game 5 Preview: It’s now a best of three

By Craig CalcaterraOct 27, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Before Game 1 last Tuesday the World Series was tied and Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole were set to face off. Today, before Game 5, the World Series is tied and Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole are set to face off. Only now, instead of a best of seven, it’s a best of three.

The GameWorld Series Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
The Time: 8:07 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
The Network: Fox
The Starters: Gerrit Cole vs. Max Scherzer

The Upshot:

I imagine there will be talk about “momentum” on this evening’s broadcast, but I really wish we’d avoid that sort of thing.

Washington had momentum after Games 1 and 2 and that didn’t help. The Astros will be said to have “momentum” now, but if the Nats take two out of the next three what will that have mattered? Momentum is largely a b.s. talking point in baseball, used broadly to describe streaks that are better explained by more granular concepts such as, I dunno, “Nationals batters going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position over the last two games.” Which has, amazingly, happened.

Hits happen. Or they don’t. The top and middle of your order — looking at you, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, and Juan Soto — can go completely cold over the course of two games. Your MVP candidate — looking at you Alex Bregman — will, almost always, come up big eventually. Some of it is about luck. Hitting a hard line drive right at someone instead of right past someone or getting proper hold of one instead of getting under one. The balls fell for the Nats in Games 1 and 2 and they’re not now. Likewise, the Astros bats have heated up. It’s just baseball happening. Two good teams neutralizing each other’s strengths at various points.

The only good thing anyone has ever said about momentum in baseball is the old adage about “momentum being your next game’s starting pitcher.” So let’s talk about those guys.

Max Scherzer got the win, but he was kind of a mess in Game 1. He had no command whatsoever but has such stuff and such a will that he managed to avoid major damage. We’ve seen this from him before, and quite often after that kind of outing he comes back and is the Cy Young caliber Scherzer we’ve all seen so many times. Nats fans may be feeling pretty bad today, but the game plan for tonight is pretty clear: Max Scherzer is Max Scherzer, the one silver lining from last night — Dave Martinez not needing to use Daniel Hudson or Sean Doolittle — works to their advantage, the hits that have not been falling over the past two nights actually fall, and Washington rides three pitchers and just enough offense to victory. It’s an eminently reasonable scenario.

Also reasonable, though, is the idea of Gerrit Cole not being as bad tonight as he was in Game 1.

Cole gave up five runs on eight hits over seven innings on Tuesday and the Nats should not expect that to happen again. I mean, he had allowed just one earned run in his previous three postseason starts, covering 22.2 innings and hadn’t lost in ages, so it was a tad out of the ordinary. Houston will also hope that their offense, which has been resurgent over the past two games, keeps rolling. José Altuve and Michael Brantley each have multiple hits over the past three games. Robinson Chirinos has homered in back-to-back games. It’s a talented group of hitters who, if they encounter a less-than-sharp Scherzer again, will likely make him pay this time.

Scherzer against Cole. Then Strasburg against Verlander. It ain’t about momentum. It’s about strength against strength. It’s about which of two very evenly-matched teams with evenly-matched starters and big weapons on offense execute better.

It’s about two out of three for the World Series title.