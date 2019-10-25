Getty Images

Carlos Carrasco wins the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award

By Craig CalcaterraOct 25, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been named the winner of the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award, voted on by fans and members of the media, is an annual award given to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Commissioner Manfred, will present Carrasco with the award prior to tonight’s World Series Game Three.

Carrasco is the third Indians player to win the Roberto Clemente Award following Jim Thome in 2002 and Andre Thornton in 1979.

And what earned Carrasco the award? Here is an excerpt from Carrasco’s official Roberto Clemente Award nomination bio:

“Every other Sunday in the offseason, Carlos and his wife, Karry, shop, cook, box, and distribute 500 lunches to the homeless from the front porch of their home in Tampa, Florida.

“The couple donates two scholarships of $10,000 annually for single moms to attend school, and Carlos sends $5,000 to United States veterans each year.

“Carlos frequents Cleveland Stepstone Academy’s ’Carlos Carrasco Major League Reading Corner’, where he reads to students and discusses the importance of childhood literacy. Recently, Carlos read ‘If You Give A Mouse A Cookie’ and decorated cookies with second graders.

“Carlos traveled to Africa in November, distributing shoes, shirts and backpacks to underprivileged children. He spoke to kids through a translator about the importance of attending school. While visiting the African villages, he donated more than $70,000 to families in need.

“In May, he donated $300,000 to Casa Venezuela Cucuta in Colombia and sent boxes of food, medicine and medical supplies.

“While serving others across the world over the past year, the bulk of his efforts have been in Venezuela. Carlos donated $25,000 of toys to kids in Valencia for Christmas. He sent 100 boxes of protein, medicine and diapers to a nursing home in Carora and another in Maracaibo. He purchases two containers of medical supplies ($33,000 per container) annually to be sent to Venezuela. He donates $400 per day and $200 per month to cover the cost of a refugee camp at the Colombian/Venezuelan border, where his extended family distributes meals daily.”

Which, yeah, that’ll do it. And, though it’s not a part of the award criteria, it’s probably also worth mentioning that Carrasco was sidelined by leukemia this year yet came back to pitch for his team down the stretch.

Congratulations, Carlos Carrasco.

Report on Astros front office culture: “Toxic. Eats you alive”

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 25, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
10 Comments

Evan Drellich of The Athletic spent several years covering the Astros. In the wake of this week’s news arising out of Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman’s acts, his firing, and the club’s continuing incompetent handling of it all, Drellich spoke to some current and former Astros employees about what things are like inside that organization. Today he has a story about it.

The story is behind The Athletic’s paywall, but the upshot for those who can’t read it is pretty straightforward. The Astros, under owner Jim Crane and GM Jeff Luhnow, have instilled a toxic culture in which pushing the boundaries to assemble a competitive baseball team has, inevitably, led to a pushing of boundaries in other areas as well. Drellich’s sources say that “Astros management is [capable] of bulldozing people and decency” and that, in Houston, “up was down.”

Drellich writes of a team atmosphere in which front office staff pay is kept low and advancement is more difficult than in other organizations. Management, he is told, is based on fear. Communication is poor and there has, not surprisingly, been heavy turnover. It’s a “the bottom-line is all that matters” organization in ways that other baseball teams are not, in large part influenced by the cutthroat business and financial world from which the team’s owner, general manager and senior executives like Taubman were drawn.

Toxic. Eats you alive,” said one of more than 10 former current and former Astros employees The Athletic spoke to this week about the Astros Way. “Cutthroat. Secretive. Not fun.”

And, because of the events of this past week, that’s all now coming into the open.

I don’t work for The Athletic and don’t get a thing if you subscribe to them, but this is the sort of story all baseball fans should read if they want to know about the nature of the teams they root for. To understand the values of institutions into which we place so much of our energy and emotion.