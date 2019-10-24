Getty Images

Yu Darvish waits over a year to taunt Justin Verlander

By Craig CalcaterraOct 24, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Revenge is a dish best served cold. Social media revenge is not so serious a thing — and probably shouldn’t be called “revenge,” really — but it too is probably best served cold. Let’s call it “clapback ceviche.” Whatever you call it, Yu Darvish served up a fresh dish of it to Justin Verlander last night.

It was nearly a year and a half ago when Darvish hit a ball into the right field corner in a game against the Brewers. As he rounded second base he looked over his shoulder to see where the ball was. As he did so, he slipped and fell on his butt and then had to crawl back to second base. Verlander, taking in the game with his iPhone at the ready, had some fun with that:

Darvish apparently has a long memory because during last night’s game he tweeted this, following Verlander’s instant classic play in which he dove to field a comebacker, tried to fire the ball to first from his backside and ended up drilling himself in the shin with the throw:

The memory is one thing but the attention to detail — he perfectly replicated the ellipsis, the emoji and everything — takes it to the next level.

After last night’s loss to the Nationals, Verlander is now 0-5 in the World Series. Given the additional L he took at the hands of Darvish, we should call it an even six.

Report: Padres hire Jayce Tingler to be their new manager

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 24, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the San Diego Padres are expected to name Rangers field coordinator Jayce Tingler as their new manager.

Tingler, who played in the Blue Jays and Rangers’ minor league systems in the mid-2000s and has been a coach and manager in for the Rangers since 2007, is no doubt familiar to Padres GM A.J. Preller, who used to work in Texas’s front office. Tingler beat out former Rangers manager and current Braves third base coach Ron Washington for the job. He will replace Andy Green, who was fired towards the end of the season after going 274-366 in four seasons.

The Padres are loaded with young talent and are poised to turn a corner. Not a bad position for someone like Tingler to be in, even if expectations will be high.