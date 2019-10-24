Yu Darvish waits over a year to taunt Justin Verlander

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Social media revenge is not so serious a thing — and probably shouldn’t be called “revenge,” really — but it too is probably best served cold. Let’s call it “clapback ceviche.” Whatever you call it, Yu Darvish served up a fresh dish of it to Justin Verlander last night.

It was nearly a year and a half ago when Darvish hit a ball into the right field corner in a game against the Brewers. As he rounded second base he looked over his shoulder to see where the ball was. As he did so, he slipped and fell on his butt and then had to crawl back to second base. Verlander, taking in the game with his iPhone at the ready, had some fun with that:

Yu…. 🤦‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018

Darvish apparently has a long memory because during last night’s game he tweeted this, following Verlander’s instant classic play in which he dove to field a comebacker, tried to fire the ball to first from his backside and ended up drilling himself in the shin with the throw:

Justin…. 🤦‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.https://t.co/Ne5E1FXEe2 https://t.co/5UyZlpLyg9 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019

The memory is one thing but the attention to detail — he perfectly replicated the ellipsis, the emoji and everything — takes it to the next level.

After last night’s loss to the Nationals, Verlander is now 0-5 in the World Series. Given the additional L he took at the hands of Darvish, we should call it an even six.

