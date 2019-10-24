Report: Padres hire Jayce Tingler to be their new manager

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the San Diego Padres are expected to name Rangers field coordinator Jayce Tingler as their new manager.
Tingler, who played in the Blue Jays and Rangers’ minor league systems in the mid-2000s and has been a coach and manager in for the Rangers since 2007, is no doubt familiar to Padres GM A.J. Preller, who used to work in Texas’s front office. Tingler beat out former Rangers manager and current Braves third base coach Ron Washington for the job. He will replace Andy Green, who was fired towards the end of the season after going 274-366 in four seasons.
The Padres are loaded with young talent and are poised to turn a corner. Not a bad position for someone like Tingler to be in, even if expectations will be high.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports that the Philadelphia Phillies have hired Joe Girardi their new manager. They are expected to formally announce his hiring later today. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full breakdown of the hiring here.
Girardi, of course, managed the New York Yankees for ten years, winning a World Series title in his second season at the helm. Prior to that he managed the Florida Marlins for a single season. His combined record 988-794 with six postseason appearances and that 2009 championship.
The Phillies were certainly looking for a different sort of manager than the recently-terminated Gabe Kapler. Whereas Kapler was a first-time big league skipper, Girardi is seasoned. Whereas Kapler often made curious if not downright bad tactical decisions, Girardi was known for being an excellent manager of his bullpen. Girardi’s lone fault — and it wasn’t really talked about until the end of his tenure with the Yankees — was his seeming unwillingness to give young players the space to develop, but the Phillies are a win-now club whose most important players, at the moment anyway, are veterans.
Which is to say that it seems like a pretty good fit.