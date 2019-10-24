Report: Padres hire Jayce Tingler to be their new manager

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the San Diego Padres are expected to name Rangers field coordinator Jayce Tingler as their new manager.

Tingler, who played in the Blue Jays and Rangers’ minor league systems in the mid-2000s and has been a coach and manager in for the Rangers since 2007, is no doubt familiar to Padres GM A.J. Preller, who used to work in Texas’s front office. Tingler beat out former Rangers manager and current Braves third base coach Ron Washington for the job. He will replace Andy Green, who was fired towards the end of the season after going 274-366 in four seasons.

The Padres are loaded with young talent and are poised to turn a corner. Not a bad position for someone like Tingler to be in, even if expectations will be high.

