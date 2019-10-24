Jake Arrieta will not opt-out of his contract

Jake Arrieta inked a three-year, $75 million deal when he signed with the Phillies before the 2018 season. It contained an opt-out after the first two years. You will not be at all shocked to learn that, per Jon Heyman’s report today, Arrieta will not be opting out of the final year of his contract.
Under the deal he stands to make $20 million in 2020, after making $30 million in 2018 and $25 million in 2019. After a year in which posted an ERA of 4.64 in 135.2 innings over 24 starts, missing time due to bone spur surgery there was no way he was going to get more than $20 million as a free agent, so he’s probably wise to stick with the bird in the hand.
Arrieta is expected to be good to go for spring training next February.
The Nationals don’t have a ton of history to draw on as a franchise, especially given that, for the most part, they hold the Montreal Expos portion of their history at arm’s length (which, by the way, I think is appropriate for a lot of reasons I’ll go into some other time). For historical purposes, the Washington Nationals are a 2005-present affair. As such, it’s not as easy for them as it might be for some other teams to figure out who should throw out the first pitch at their first-ever home World Series game tomorrow night.
You can’t go to some old timer who is in the Hall of Fame because there aren’t any. You can’t go with the biggest stars in team history because the biggest stars in team history are, mostly, members of the 2019 Washington Nationals. You really don’t want to go beyond baseball, especially considering the city’s NFL team has been a train wreck for a couple of decades. The Capitals? Eh, seems like that’d be stealing the Nats’ thunder. This is their time.
This problem has led to a lot of chatter in Nats circles over the past week about who should throw out that first pitch. But now that has been decided. Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reports:
The answer, according to multiple people with knowledge of the plan: Chad Cordero to Brian Schneider, the end-of-game battery for the Nationals team that brought baseball back to Washington in 2005.
What, you were expecting Brad Wilkerson?
I imagine it was not always fun for Nats fans to look back at early Nats history until recently, because there really wasn’t a ton to celebrate. But when you are on the brink of a World Series championship, the bad old days probably seem a lot better now.