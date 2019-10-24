Aaron Hicks to have Tommy John Surgery

The Yankees had their season wrap-up press conference today and announced that multiple players either had or soon will be having surgery. The biggest news: outfielder Aaron Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Hicks had elbow problems throughout the second half and missed a bunch of time as a result. He was activated for the ALCS, however, and even hit a homer against Justin Verlander in Game 5. Further testing this week, however, revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Hicks will be out of commission for for 8-10 months, which means the Yankees will be out their center fielder for the first half of the 2020 season.

In other news, Luke Voit underwent sports hernia surgery earlier this week. That was a long time coming, as he had core problems for much of the second half and was ineffective down the stretch. Voit is expected to be fully recovered by the opening of spring training.

Finally, starter Masahiro Tanaka underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The surgery was said to be a minor procedure and he too should be shipshape and Bristol fashion for spring training.

Yes, that’s a thing.

Anyway, that’s a lot of medical news, but given all the injuries they dealt with this past season the Yankees more than met their annual deductible, so all of these surgeries should be covered with no out-of-pocket.

