Report: MLB looking into umpire Rob Drake’s threatening political tweet

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is looking into a threatening tweet made by umpire Rob Drake. In a since-deleted tweet, Drake wrote, “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

Drake’s Twitter is littered with third-grade-level misspellings as well as pro-Trump political tweets, but it was the threatening nature of the deleted tweet that apparently drew the attention of the league. Some of Drake’s tweets call into question the birthplace of former President Obama and push back against the criticism of white supremacists. Given that Drake has discretionary power in game played by many non-white athletes, foreign-born and otherwise, his supposed impartiality should be called into question.

Drake, 50, debuted as a major league umpire in 1999. He has worked the 2006 World Baseball Classic, the 2013 All-Star Game, the 2012-13 Wild Card games, the 2010 and ’14 Division Series, and the 2012-13 and ’15 LCS.

According to Passan, an MLB spokesman confirmed that the league is looking into the matter. Joe West, the president of the MLB Umpires Association, declined to comment.

Not the best week for MLB, PR-wise. And during the World Series, no less.

