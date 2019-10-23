Report: MLB looking into umpire Rob Drake’s threatening political tweet

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is looking into a threatening tweet made by umpire Rob Drake. In a since-deleted tweet, Drake wrote, “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”
Drake’s Twitter is littered with third-grade-level misspellings as well as pro-Trump political tweets, but it was the threatening nature of the deleted tweet that apparently drew the attention of the league. Some of Drake’s tweets call into question the birthplace of former President Obama and push back against the criticism of white supremacists. Given that Drake has discretionary power in game played by many non-white athletes, foreign-born and otherwise, his supposed impartiality should be called into question.
Drake, 50, debuted as a major league umpire in 1999. He has worked the 2006 World Baseball Classic, the 2013 All-Star Game, the 2012-13 Wild Card games, the 2010 and ’14 Division Series, and the 2012-13 and ’15 LCS.
According to Passan, an MLB spokesman confirmed that the league is looking into the matter. Joe West, the president of the MLB Umpires Association, declined to comment.
Not the best week for MLB, PR-wise. And during the World Series, no less.
The Nationals, believed by oddsmakers to be big underdogs in the World Series against the Astros, won arguably their toughest matchup last night by plating five runs against Gerrit Cole in a 5-4 win in Houston. They’ll take a 1-0 series lead into Wednesday night’s action featuring a duel between Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander. Here are the lineups for the two sides.
Nationals
SS Trea Turner
RF Adam Eaton
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
DH Howie Kendrick
2B Asdrúbal Cabrera
1B Ryan Zimmerman
C Kurt Suzuki
CF Victor Robles
SP Stephen Strasburg
No changes here. Manager Dave Martinez is rolling out the same exact lineup as he had in Game 1.
Astros
CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Álvarez
SS Carlos Correa
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick
SP Justin Verlander
Likewise, Astros skipper A.J. Hinch has hardly changed his lineup. The only difference is Chirinos is doing the catching tonight as opposed to Martín Maldonado.
Springer notably did not give maximum effort on an RBI double he hit off of the wall in right-center field, thinking it was a home run. He could’ve had a triple. Springer and Hinch discussed it over the phone late last night, Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller reports. Hinch didn’t seem too concerned about it.