Pirates fire team president Frank Coonelly

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates, in what they are calling a “leadership transition,” have fired team president Frank Coonelly. It is being cast as a mutual parting, with both the team and Coonelly issuing statements about how it’s all good, it’s just time for a change, etc. etc.

Coonelly, who used to serve as Major League Baseball’s chief labor lawyer, had been with the Pirates since 2007, and the Pirates experienced a brief run of success during his tenure, making the post season in 2013, 2014, and 2015. On either side of that run, however, came some bad baseball from a team with a reputation for not wanting to spend money on talent and which always stood willing to make trades that seemed more geared toward shedding payroll — or even potential future payroll — than it was in acquiring talent.

There is a strong sense of alienation in the Pirates fan base as a result. This postseason, which has featured numerous former Pirates players such as Gerrit Cole, Tyler Glasnow, Charlie Morton, Austin Meadows, Daniel Hudson, Russell Martin, Francisco Cervelli and David Freese, has only served to rub salt in the wounds.

The Pirates say they will be announcing Coonelly’s replacement within the week. Whoever it is will first be tasked with finding a new manager to replace the departed Clint Hurdle. His second task will be determining whether longtime general manager Neal Huntington, who is under contract for two more years, is the man to steer the Pirates’ ship into the future.

Oh, and developing and/or acquiring some good baseball players and convincing the fans to care again would be good too.

Report: Cubs to hire David Ross as their new manager

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago reports that “a highly placed source has confirmed” that David Ross is expected to be named the Chicago Cubs manager this week. Jordan Bastian of MLB.com confirms, saying that, while nothing is official yet, “reports are starting to swirl” that, yes, Ross is going to get the job.

So, yes, it seems pretty apparent that all that we’re waiting for is the official press release.

Ross, who ended his career playing for the 2016 World Series champion Cubs, has no managerial or coaching experience. He has served as a special assistant in the Cubs front office since his retirement while also serving as a TV analyst and played under seasoned managers such as his predecessor, Joe Maddon, Terry Francona, and Bobby Cox. But really, this is a hire based in the perception that Ross can serve as a motivational and unifying force in the clubhouse in ways that Maddon was considered lacking in his last couple of years at the helm.

In handing Ross the job the Cubs are just the latest team to join the trend of turning to an inexperienced, recently-retired player to be their new skipper. The track record for such hires has been mixed at best, with the technical aspects of managing — particularly bullpen management — standing out as weaknesses for such candidates. Heck, if you go back to the 1960s you’ll find examples of managerial inexperience being a problem. Yogi Berra, famously, won a pennant managing the 1964 Yankees yet struggled all season, in part, because he said he had a hard time serving as an authority figure over his former teammates who were his contemporaries and near-contemporaries. He was fired after the season.

I feel like Ross will do OK with that part of things, but given that the Cubs will enter 2020 with pretty big expectations given their payroll and their talent level, he certainly has his work cut out for him.

UPDATE: I feel like this is one of those things the Cubs will come back later and say is not true, but (a) I’m not sure why anyone would lie about this; and (b) regardless, I want it to be true, you know, for the absurdity of it all: