Getty Images

Mike Trout and Christian Yelich win the 2019 Hank Aaron Awards

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced today that Mike Trout and Christian Yelich have been selected as the American League and National League winners of the 2019 Hank Aaron Awards. The Hank Aaron Award, which was established in 1999, recognizes “the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.” A fan vote is part of it. A special panel of Hall of Fame players led by Hank Aaron weighs in as well.

Yellich, who is a back-to-back winner of the Award in the NL, led the Majors with a .671 slugging percentage and a 1.100 OPS, while leading the National League in batting average (.329), WAR (7.3) and OBP (.429). It was his third straight year with at least 100 runs scored and he set career-highs with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He was the NL Player of the Week twice and stands a good chance of winning the NL MVP Award, though a late season injury will make it a pretty close vote.

Trout, who previously won the award in 2014, led the Majors with a .483 on-base percentage while leading the American League with a .645 slugging percentage and a 1.083 OPS. He was second in the AL with a career-best 45 home runs, was second i WAR (8.3) and, like Yelich, was a two-time Player of the Week winner. He too stands a good chance of wining the MVP though, he too, had a late season injury which could knock him down to second place.

Report: MLB looking into umpire Rob Drake’s threatening political tweet

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 23, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is looking into a threatening tweet made by umpire Rob Drake. In a since-deleted tweet, Drake wrote, “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020

Drake’s Twitter is littered with third-grade-level misspellings as well as pro-Trump political tweets, but it was the threatening nature of the deleted tweet that apparently drew the attention of the league. Some of Drake’s tweets call into question the birthplace of former President Obama and push back against the criticism of white supremacists. Given that Drake has discretionary power in game played by many non-white athletes, foreign-born and otherwise, his supposed impartiality should be called into question.

Drake, 50, debuted as a major league umpire in 1999. He has worked the 2006 World Baseball Classic, the 2013 All-Star Game, the 2012-13 Wild Card games, the 2010 and ’14 Division Series, and the 2012-13 and ’15 LCS.

According to Passan, an MLB spokesman confirmed that the league is looking into the matter. Joe West, the president of the MLB Umpires Association, declined to comment.

Not the best week for MLB, PR-wise. And during the World Series, no less.