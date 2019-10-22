Video: Juan Soto becomes fourth player under 21 years old to homer in World Series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto absolutely crushed a solo home run off of Gerrit Cole in the top of the fourth inning of World Series Game 1 against the Astros. The ball reached the train tracks in left-center field and tied the game at 2-2.

Soto, who is 20 years and 362 days old today, became the fourth player in baseball history to hit a home run in the World Series under the age of 21. He joins Andruw Jones (Braves), Miguel Cabrera (Marlins), and Mickey Mantle (Yankees). Pretty good company.

In 10 postseason games entering Tuesday’s action, Soto was hitting a respectable .237/.326/.421 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI across 43 plate appearances.

Update: Soto continued to do damage against Cole, lacing a double off of the wall in front of the Crawford Boxes to knock in two runs in the fifth inning, padding the Nationals’ lead to 5-2.

