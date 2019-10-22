Getty Images

The Nationals haven’t played in a week. Is that a problem?

By Craig CalcaterraOct 22, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

You’ll hear the question posed in the headline a lot in early going of tonight’s Game 1. If the Astros jump out to a lead and/or go on to win the game, it’ll likely transform from a question to an assertion. The “[Team] had too many days off between games” thing is often cited by commentators and fans as a reason for the team with a lot of time off after the LCS woofin’ it in the World Series.

Does more rest hurt a World Series team compared to a team that played more recently? Yes, at least in recent years.

The team with less time off before Game 1 of the World Series has won nine of the past ten World Series, with last year’s Red Sox team — which had four days off to the Dodgers’ three before Game 1 — being the exception. In the three years before that — 2006 through 2008 — the team with less time off won two of three. Ah ha! it’s settled then.

Or not. Because before that — from the advent of the Wild Card round, which was first played in 1995, through 2005 — the team with more rest won the World Series ten of eleven times.

Perhaps that doesn’t make a total wash — the current pattern is certainly interesting — but it does make it hard to be 100% confident that the rest factor is more than just somewhat oddly-ordered randomness.

But let’s look a bit more specifically. Let’s look at teams that not only had more rest, but which had an unusual amount of rest for a baseball team.

The Nationals have had six full days off before today. That doesn’t happen that often, at least not recently, especially since MLB stopped letting Fox arbitrarily set the start date of the World Series which often created longer wait times. Let’s look at how having six full days off or more before the Fall Classic begins helps or hurts a team.

Here’s everyone who has fit that description since 1995:

  • 1995 Braves: 6 days off: WON
  • 1996 Yankees: 6 days off: WON
  • 2006 Tigers: 6 days off: LOST
  • 2007 Rockies: 8 days off — EIGHT DAYS OFF?!! — LOST
  • 2008 Phillies: 6 days off — WON
  • 2009 Phillies: 6 days off — LOST

So, it’s three wins and three losses for the teams with six or more full days off. One of those wins and one of those losses came from basically the same team, the 08-09 Phillies. One of those losses came from a 2007 Rockies team that, most people would agree, was seriously out-classed by the Red Sox.

Which means that . . . it kinda doesn’t matter? Indeed, to the extent I think people think it does matter was because after it happened to the Tigers in 2006 manager Jim Leyland made a big point to say that the extra rest was a problem while most managers haven’t really cited it, at least with any amount of passion or definitiveness. If I remember correctly Leyland cited it again in 2012, and that year the Tigers only had five full days off. When someone like Leyland says something, narratives tend to be formed.

Anyway, just know that if/when someone mentions the Nats’ being rusty, the time, in and of itself, is probably not the whole story.

World Series Game 1: There Will Be Strikeouts

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 22, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
1 Comment

Twenty-eight teams will be home watching on TV. Two teams are left playing for the World Series title. The Washington Nationals, who looked like they wouldn’t even make the postseason as late as June, represent the National League. The Houston Astros, who for all but a brief couple of moments this year looked like the best team in all of baseball, represent the Junior Circuit. One of them will be crowned champion no later than a week from tomorrow. Tonight the World Series gets underway.

And boy, oh boy, does it get underway with a whale of a pitching matchup.

The Game: World Series Game 1: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros
The Time: 8:08 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Minute Maid Park, Houston Texas
The Network: Fox
The Starters: Max Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole

The Upshot:

Gerrit Cole was 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 212.1 innings pitched, giving him a staggering 13.818 strikeouts per nine innings during the regular season. That’s the highest strikeout rate . . . ever. Max Scherzer’s season was interrupted by injury so his strikeout total was “only” 243, but his strikeout rate was 12.7 Ks per nine innings. That trailed only Cole in the majors this year and is the fifth highest rate ever. Yeah, the top of that leaderboard is littered with recent seasons, reflecting a massive change in the game over the past few years, but these two are still massively impressive strikeout artists, each of whom will be throwing fire tonight.

As for their postseason performance: Cole has continued his strong work, posting a 0.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22.2 innings across three starts. If you combine the regular season and the postseason he is 19-0 over his past 25 starts with a 1.59 ERA which is absolutely ridiculous. Scherzer has struck out 27 batters in 20 innings with a 1.80 ERA in October, so neither have fallen off. What’s more, tonight both Cole and Scherzer go on extra long rest, as Cole has not pitched since October 15 and Scherzer has not pitched since October 12. So, you have to figure, each of them will have a little more giddyup in their fastballs. Which, actually, could be a problem if they’re too amped. I’m not sure how one tells Max Scherzer to calm down, though. You wanna tell him? I’m not tellin’ him.

Let’s see, what else: the Nationals open on the road but they’re 4-1 in postseason road games this year, so they don’t mind. It’s supposed to be a beautiful night in Houston but the Astros are keeping the roof closed so that it’ll be louder and crazier in there, so that’ll be fun. Given who is pitching, it’ll be one of those games where even a clean single causes the crowd to roar or fall silent for a spell, depending on who’s doing the singling.

Washington has never played in the World Series. These two teams, despite sharing a spring training complex in West Palm Beach, have not faced each other in a game that has mattered since 2017. As such, there will be an unfamiliarity with all of this on a couple of levels. Between that and a matchup of clubs that each have multiple strong starting pitchers, the 2019 World Series feels like something of a throwback going in.

Strangers meeting with aces dealing. How very . . . 20th century.