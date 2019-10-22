Getty Images

Here are your World Series Umpires

By Craig CalcaterraOct 22, 2019
The men in blue. Although it often looks black, yes? They still wear blue sometimes though so it probably doesn’t matter. Let’s just call ’em the baseball cops and not worry too much about what they’re wearing.

Here are the baseball cops for the 2019 World Series: Alan Porter, Doug Eddings, Gary Cederstrom, James Hoye,
Lance Barksdale, Sam Holbrook, and Jim Wolf.

Cederstrom is the Crew Chief and will have second base in tonight’s Game 1, after which they rotate as they always do.

Wolf will serve as the Replay Official for Games One and Two, after which he will join the on-field crew as the left field umpire for Game Three. Porter, the home plate umpire for Game One, will shift to Replay Official duties from Game Three through the conclusion of the World Series. The Replay Assistant throughout the Fall Classic will be regular season crew chief Jerry Meals.

The umpires will wear a uniform patch in memory of umpire Eric Cooper, who passed away over the weekend. The patch will say “Coop.”

Nationals, Astros lineups for World Series Game 1

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraOct 22, 2019
We’re less than four hours away from the first pitch of the 2019 World Series. We’ve known for a couple of days that it’d be all about Max Scherzer facing Gerrit Cole. As of a few moments ago we know the lineups each of those aces will face:

NATIONALS

1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH
6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B
7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
8. Kurt Suzuki (R) C
9. Víctor Robles (R) CF

As expected, Howie Kendrick gets the nod at DH, which takes Washington’s worst infield glove out of the equation while keeping his bat in play.

ASTROS

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
8. Martín Maldonado (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

We’re pretty much used to these guys at this point.