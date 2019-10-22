George Springer sets record with homer in fifth consecutive World Series game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Astros outfielder George Springer has set another postseason home run record. He swatted a solo home run off of Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, reducing the Nationals’ lead to 5-3. It marked his fifth consecutive World Series game with a home run, breaking a tie with Reggie Jackson and Lou Gehrig to set a new record, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Springer homered in Games 4 through 7 in the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers. The Astros, of course, ultimately won the series to earn the franchise’s first championship.

Springer hadn’t had the best showing in the 2019 playoffs, as he entered Tuesday’s action batting .152/.235/.283 across 51 plate appearances.

