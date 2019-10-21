Getty Images

World Series Preview: Marquee starting pitching matchups lead the way

By Craig CalcaterraOct 21, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
The Astros were the best team in baseball in 2019, winning 107 games, so everyone expected them to be here. As you’ve heard a thousand times by now the Nationals started out poorly in 2019, standing at 19-31 in late May. After that, however, they went on a 74-38 tear in 112 games. A tear which, if extrapolated to 162 games is a . . . 107-win pace.

Which is to say that, despite whatever the oddsmakers are telling you, this is not quite the mismatch some may want to make it out to be. The Astros are a great team, no question, but the Nationals as they stand right now are a strong match for them. If you doubt it, go ask the Dodgers and Cardinals about whether Washington played like a 93-win Wild Card team when they met in the earlier rounds.

No matter how you think the teams matchup overall, however, you can’t help but love the matchups between the clubs’ starting pitchers.

The Astros feature the top two Cy Young candidates in the American league in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and feature a third starter, Zack Greinke, who would be most teams’ ace. The Nationals, meanwhile, counter with Max Scherzer, who won the Cy Young in 2016 and 2017, finished in second place last year and, before for an injury this season, was a strong contender to take home the hardware again. After him comes Stephen Strasburg, also a 2019 Cy Young candidate, and Patrick Corbin, who was last offseason’s big pickup and who won 14 games and posted an ERA+ of 141 this season. It may be the Era of Bullpenning and all of that, but this Fall Classic looks to be a throwback to a time when — gasp! — starting pitchers mattered.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

THE ROTATIONS

We just listed the big names. The exact order in which they appear is not yet officially known but you’ll color me shocked if Game 1 isn’t Max Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole, Game 2 isn’t Stephen Strasburg vs. Justin Verlander, and Game 3 isn’t Zack Greinke vs. Patrick Corbin. In Game 4 the Nats will likely go with the hot Aníbal Sánchez who, if he stays on his game like he has been of late, gives them depth the Astros can’t quite match. Brad Peacock or “Bullpen” could get the ball for A.J. Hinch in Game 4, depending on the circumstances of the series at that point.

As for Game 1, Scherzer is coming off two strong postseason outings, allowing one run on five hits with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings in those starts. Cole was somewhat human in his last start, walking five guys. But, um, yeah, he still tossed seven shutout innings. It seems like all he has done since before Memorial day is toss seven or eight shutout innings or something close to it.

We simply couldn’t ask for a better head-to-head matchup to start this bad boy. There isn’t a hitter on either of these teams happy about who they’ll have to face in this series.

THE LINEUPS

Saturday night’s José Altuve walkoff blast notwithstanding, the Astros’ mighty offense has been somewhat less mighty over the past couple of weeks, averaging just 3.7 runs per game and posting a .645 team OPS. A lot of that was due to the scads of fresh and strong bullpen arms the Rays and Yankees trotted out, but it’s not like things will get easier, at least against Washington’s starting pitching. The Astros had timely hitting — and some big home runs — as they made their way to the World Series, but they’ll definitely need to rattle the ball off the walls and get on base at a higher clip like they did in the regular season if they want to win this thing. To do so, I don’t suspect A.J. Hinch will do much shuffling or fiddling with his lineup — his dudes are his dudes — he’ll just have to hope that they snap out of their relative funk and remind everyone that, when everyone is healthy on this club, there is no better offense in baseball.

Washington’s lineup was nowhere near as fearsome during the regular season but it was the second-best unit in the National League, so they’re no slouches. Like the Astros, they have not exactly set the world ablaze offensively in the playoffs, posting a team OPS about a hundred points lower than their regular season mark. Also, like the Astros, they’ve had some huge hits at great times, as do all teams that get this far. Luck and good timing matter a whole heck of a lot in October.

A bit of a wild card here: the de-juiced ball everyone is talking about. While the Nats, like everyone else, hit a lot more homers in 2019, they were somewhat less reliant on homers than a lot of other winning teams, finishing only sixth in that category in the NL. The Astros were third in the AL and might’ve come close to matching New York and Minnesota’s totals if they didn’t have so many injuries to key offensive performers in the first half. Which is to say that the dead ball’s taking away of a few feet of flight from equally-struck balls probably hurts the Astros a bit more than the Nats, even if the Astros hitters are better on average.

One can overstate all that, of course. At the end of the day both of these teams have MVP-candidates — Alex Bregman for Houston, Anthony Rendon for Washington — and a good supporting cast of thumpers like Juan Soto, José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and hot-in-October Howie Kendrick, who will likely see DH action in the games in Houston. Ultimately it will come down, as always, to who is hotter over the next 4-7 games.

THE BULLPENS

The bullpen was the Nationals’ biggest weakness all season long. In the NLDS against the Dodgers Dave Martinez masked the problem by creatively deploying starting pitchers in relief, praying a bit, and watching it work. in the NLCS they so thoroughly steamrolled the Cardinals that it didn’t truly matter, though they did get some good innings from guys not named Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson. Meaning that, heck, you may even see Fernando Rodney and Tanner Rainey in games that aren’t blowouts. Either way, the week off the Nationals have been given by wrapping up the NLCS so quickly means that every arm is fresh, with extra rest even, so the team’s biggest weakness is about as contained at the outset as it can be. As suggested above, the deeper Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin and Sánchez can go, the better.

Houston’s bullpen has allowed 16 earned runs in 35.1 innings this postseason (4.08 ERA). This after having the third-best bullpen ERA in all of baseball during the regular season (3.75). Sample sizes are obviously an issue here. As is the class of competition. They were more than capable of getting the job done during the ALDS and their failures — like Roberto Osuna‘s blown save in Game 6 — were either contained by the work of others or led to less-than-fatal wounds. They simply have better arms that Washington does down there even if, as is the case with the Nats, they’ll hope to need them as little as possible.

THE MANAGERS

A.J. Hinch has hoisted a trophy before and rarely harms his team. Dave Martinez learned over the course of the season that the less he does the better. Without putting too fine a point on it, if it comes down to a chess match, it’s advantage: Astros. At this point Martinez simply needs to let his horses run and muster enough will to pull them out of the race if they’re tired. That’s easier said than done when it’s, say, Max Scherzer. His arm could be hanging by frayed tendons and he’d still probably glare at Martinez if he walked out to pull him.

THE HISTORY

There is virtually none. These teams share a spring training complex but they have not faced each other in interleague play since 2017. A host of players on each squad has never faced the pitchers on the other. In addition to starting pitchers being so critical here, add “NL vs. AL, in a matchup of unknowns” to the list of things that make this Fall Classic a throwback to olden days.

If we did the usual “Advantage: [TEAM]” for every one of those categories, I feel like we’d probably end up with the Astros coming out on top in each of them. The closest is probably the rotation, with the top-end talent of Cole, Verlander and Greinke outweighing the four-deep depth the Nats have at the moment. But as the earlier rounds showed, it’s not as much of an advantage as you might think and being able to run four starters out there whom you trust matters a lot.

Which is to say that, yeah, I think the Astros are the better team. They’re better in record, better on paper and should be favored. But I don’t think they’re overwhelming favorites. And I don’t think it could or should be considered a massive upset if this better-than-most-people think Nats team comes out on top. I feel like this will be a very, very even and competitive series, in fact.

Opioids in Baseball: “More people are going to die if this doesn’t get fixed”

By Craig CalcaterraOct 21, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Editor’s Note: The following story contains both reporting and opinion/editorial content.

On July 1, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs asphyxiated while under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his Texas hotel room. Last weekend, ESPN reported that Eric Kay, the Los Angeles Angels’ Director of Communications, knew that Skaggs was an Oxycontin addict, is an addict himself, and purchased opioids for Skaggs and used them with him on multiple occasions. Kay has told DEA agents that, apart from Skaggs, at least five other Angels players are opioid users. He reportedly also told DEA agents that other high-ranking Angels executives were aware of Skaggs’ opioid use. The Angels have denied that the team was aware of Skaggs’ addiction or Kay’s involvement until the ESPN report came out.

Last week news surfaced that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are in conversations about possibly expanding baseball’s drug testing regime to include opioids. There has been relative silence, however, regarding Kay’s allegations that several players on a given team could be abusing opioids and that team officials could be aware of such use. An MLB spokesperson said that “MLB was unaware of any of these allegations. MLB will fully cooperate with the government investigation and conduct its own investigation when the government investigation is completed.” That’s an understandable position for the league to take given the ongoing investigation.

But one can’t help but wonder what those in and around the game think about Kay’s claims to law enforcement. To that end, I spoke with six baseball sources to get their insight.

The six men with whom I spoke differ when it comes to assessing the specific scope of baseball’s opioid problem. They differ on how many players use, the knowledge and/or understanding on the part of clubs and league officials of the problem and whether Skaggs’ death and the fallout from it will bring forth changes in the way the league approaches players’ drug use.

But they all agree that opioid use in baseball is a problem and that, for various reasons, the current system in place is not being utilized to effectively combat it. Most of them voiced surprise that more has not been made of this in the three and a half months since Skaggs died and that Major League Baseball, specifically, has not been more vocal about opioid use among players.

“More people are going to die if this doesn’t get fixed,” a former front office employee of a major league club told me. “I was hoping that Skaggs would be a wake up call, but seeing how everyone is responding, it’s a bunch of ass covering and little introspection.”

 

(Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

A former major league player I spoke with said he knew that Tyler Skaggs had a “pill problem” years ago. “When he passed I immediately thought he overdosed,” he said. He does not have any reason to believe the team knew of Skaggs’ addiction. Another former player told me, “I’m pretty sure the team had an idea Skaggs was using, [but] they probably didn’t know to what extent.”

Both former players are less certain that there is widespread opioid use in baseball. From the first player: “[addiction in baseball] mirrors society in that some people are addicted and they’re usually pretty good at hiding it.” The second player, referring to ESPN’s report of Kay telling authorities that five other Angels players used, said, “the notion of there being five guys using opioids regularly seems crazy, but who knows?” He said that, notwithstanding what he was told about Skaggs, he personally did not know of any players who used or abused opioids while he played.

Those who work off the field have a somewhat different impression regarding the scope of opioid use in the game.

One former front office employee, while not knowing the specifics of Skaggs’ case, says that Kay’s allegations that multiple players on a team are abusing opioids “do not surprise [him] at all.”

A current player agent I spoke to is “100% certain” that there an opioid problem in Major League Baseball. “What makes baseball so special that it doesn’t have an opioid problem?” he asks. “Of course it does.” When asked if five players on a team could be regular opioid users, he said “Of course five players could be using.”

Five players on a roster, of course, represents 20% of the big league club. Opioid usage in the population at large is not that high — the National Institute of Health estimates that 6% of those over the age of 12 have abused opioids in the past year — but the agent and others with whom I spoke observed that professional athletes, especially pitchers like Skaggs, undergo major surgery and experience greater wear-and-tear on their bodies than non-athletes and might be exposed to opioids at a higher rate than others. That’s speculation, obviously, but it’s speculation that makes a good amount of sense. Skaggs had Tommy John surgery in 2014.

Is it possible that people in the Angels front office apart from Eric Kay knew about Skaggs’ opioid use?

“I’m 100% sure they knew,” the agent said. “There’s no way these front offices do not know which of their players are on drugs.” Maybe not everyone in the front office knows, he told me, but in every front office there is at least someone who is aware of which players are using.

Another industry source who works with players and league officials on a regular basis told me that it’s “entirely possible that five players per team are heavy users of opioids.” He added, “a lot of people knew Skaggs used recreationally,” but, he said, that “no one thought he was an addict, even if they thought he used it too much.”

He suggested that this is less about teams blatantly ignoring opioid addiction as much as it was about them not truly grasping its seriousness or knowing where, specifically, to draw the line on illegal drug use. Part of what blurs those lines: the Joint Drug Agreement makes no distinctions between the various “Drugs of Abuse” it lists, despite the fact that there is a pretty big difference between the drugs that are banned.

The industry source, the agent and a second former front office executive with whom I spoke told me that marijuana — which, at least as far as the JDA is concerned, is placed on the same level as opioids as a “Drug of Abuse” — is ubiquitous in Major League Baseball. It is heavily used among major leaguers, they say, and they tell me that clubs are well aware of it. Clubs, however, are generally unwilling to put a player into the league’s drug system — which entails probable cause drug testing and, potentially, suspensions — simply for marijuana use. Which is quite understandable given everything known about the relative dangers of these two very different classes of drugs.

But, as the former front office employee explains, that leads to a bit of a slippery slope in the minds of some front office officials.

“Marijuana use is very prevalent. It does get a little out of hand at times. I think there’s sort of this subtle acceptance of it, but it also puts people in the position of determining for themselves what rules to actually follow and what drugs they apply to.  I feel like you and I can sit here and say, OK, Craig smoked a joint, that’s not the end of the world, and distinguish that from blowing lines. I don’t think everyone makes those distinctions.”

To the extent that thought process does exist among front office officials, it could speak to a lack of education and understanding about opioids specifically and addiction in general. It might also speak to a flaw in the JDA, which, in its designation of both marijuana and opioids as “Drugs of Abuse,” despite documented differences between them in terms of danger and risk of addiction, creates an equivalency between them that is unreasonable. Indeed, given the way the JDA is worded, an executive could, with the best of intentions, put a player into a treatment program based on his opioid use only to have him later, once given probable cause tests, face discipline for marijuana use. It’s not hard to imagine someone hesitating to report a player for specifically that reason.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

But let’s say a team does not drop the ball the way the Angels appeared to have dropped the ball with Tyler Skaggs. Let’s say that a team official became aware of Skaggs’ opioid use and, per the JDA, referred him to the league who them put him in a treatment program. Would that have made a difference here?

Those to whom I spoke are skeptical.

The industry source is critical of the treatment plans, telling me “they are geared toward getting a player back on the field and healthy enough to play baseball, not toward making them truly healthy.”

The agent is more blunt.

“The goal of the league, its teams, and the MLBPA is not to eradicate drug use. It’s to get players to pass drug tests.”

The agent believes, based on his clients’ own experience with the treatment program, that the league’s drug program would be happy with a result in which a player left the program free of addiction from a substance which is banned under the JDA but with an addiction to a substitute that is not specifically set forth in the “Drugs of Abuse” section of the JDA.

The agent is also critical of the resources teams make available to players short of referral to the full-blown, JDA-mandated treatment system. He says that some, but not all, big league clubs have designated front office employees who provide what those of us who work in a corporate environment might get from an EAP, or employee assistance program. A person to whom a player can confide about stresses and temptations that could lead to drug abuse but who could step in and not simply report them to the league unless it became clear that it was truly necessary. The agent has clients who have benefitted greatly from such resources on teams where they were present but have fared less well on teams that did not. He thinks that their absence might inspire players to hide their personal problems and their drug use rather than get some threshold treatment that might head off drug abuse before it begins.

No matter what one thinks of existing anti-drug infrastructure in Major League Baseball, some doubt that the league’s efforts to improve them in the wake of Tyler Skaggs’ death will bear much fruit.

The agent and the industry source are skeptical that further drug testing, including the initiation of random drug testing for opioids, will be useful. Part of this is because many opioids stay in the system for relatively short periods, making them difficult to detect unless the subject is using nearly every single day. The agent is likewise skeptical because drug testing is likely, eventually, to be accompanied by penalties and that if there were penalties attached, players with addiction problems would be less likely to seek out help before things became dire.

“Addiction is a disease,” the agent says, “and it must be treated as such.”

Whatever comes all of this, those I spoke with are pessimistic that the league will take the tragedy that befell Skaggs this past summer to heart and truly learn from past mistakes as opposed to hoping that the matter blows over. They believe that, unless something changes in the way in which drug addiction is addressed within the game, more players will die.