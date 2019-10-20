Umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52

Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that umpire Eric Cooper has died at the age of 52. The cause of death is not yet known.
In a statement, commissioner Rob Manfred said, “This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball. Eric Cooper was a highly respected umpire, a hard worker on the field and a popular member of our staff. He also served as a key voice of the MLB Umpires Association on important issues in our game. Eric was a consistent presence in the Postseason throughout his career, including in this year’s Division Series between the Yankees and Twins. He was known for his professionalism and his enthusiasm, including for our international events.”
Manfred also said that Cooper’s memory will be honored during the World Series between the Nationals and Astros.
Cooper began umpiring in the majors in 1999. Highlights of his career include working the 2005 All-Star Game, the 2015-17 Wild Card games, the 2004 and ’15-17 Championship Series, the 2014 World Series, and the 2009 and ’13 World Baseball Classic. He was part of Joe West’s umpire crew that also included Andy Fletcher and Will Little.
Astros reliever Ryan Pressly survived a scary moment during Game 6 of the ALCS, when he stumbled while fielding a groundout in the third inning and re-injured his right knee. Pressly underwent an initial evaluation after his departure from the game and was diagnosed with “right knee discomfort,” though his description of the injury sounded slightly more complicated:
I went to go grab the ground ball and when I pushed off to go grab it, I felt a pop in my knee,” he told reporters on Saturday. “I went and got it checked out and it’s just some scar tissue we think just broke off. It was more scary than anything.
Either way, it doesn’t sound like Pressly is facing a significant setback or lengthy recovery period. The reliever would likely have been held back had the Yankees forced a Game 7 on Sunday; given the club’s two off days leading up to Game 1 of the World Series, however, it looks like Pressly will be well-positioned to make an appearance sometime during the series after all.
The Astros will head into their third Fall Classic behind right-hander Gerrit Cole, who’s scheduled to go up against the Nationals’ Max Scherzer at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. Per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Cole asked to pitch twice during ALCS Game 6 and was twice denied by Hinch. He may give the bullpen a breather during Game 1, as he’s gone at least seven innings in each of his three previous starts this postseason.