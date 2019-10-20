Astros
AP Images

Astros claim AL pennant with walk-off win against the Yankees

By Ashley VarelaOct 20, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

Following a rollercoaster performance on Saturday, the Astros clinched the American League Championship Series with a decisive 6-4 walk-off win against the Yankees, claiming their second AL pennant and earning a well-deserved entrance to the World Series.

Both clubs decided to preserve possible Game 7 starters Luis Severino and Gerrit Cole, electing to have a “bullpen day” for a pivotal Game 6. Chad Green took the mound for the Yankees, tossing one inning before handing the ball off to a long line of relievers, while Brad Peacock‘s rare playoff start was capped at 1 2/3 innings. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that made it the first postseason game since 1999 in which neither starting pitcher lasted two innings or longer.

All told, the two clubs utilized a total of 13 pitchers to make it through nine innings. The Astros lost Ryan Pressly to a worrisome knee injury in the third, but were able to lean on José Urquidy for 2 2/3 innings of one-run, five-strikeout ball. Although Yankees’ bullpen fought back in every inning, they had considerable difficulty recovering from Yuli Gurriel‘s three-run homer off of Green in the bottom of the first:

Still, New York managed to get in a couple of knocks as well: first, with Gary Sanchez‘s RBI single in the second inning, then with Gio Urshela‘s 395-foot blast in the fourth inning — the second of his postseason career to date. That wasn’t enough to close the gap, however, and Alex Bregman‘s productive groundout in the sixth helped cushion the Astros’ lead as they headed toward the final few innings of the series.

That lead started to look a little shaky in the ninth. Only three outs away from a ticket to the World Series, Houston closer Roberto Osuna gave up a leadoff single to Urshela, which was quickly followed by a jaw-dropping, full-count, game-tying two-run shot from DJ LeMahieu that barely cleared the right field fence.

With the threat of extra innings and a potential loss looming, the Astros engineered a last-minute rally to regain the lead and stake their claim for the pennant. With two outs and no runners on, George Springer took a five-pitch walk from Aroldis Chapman. In the next at-bat, Houston pinned their hopes on José Altuve — and he didn’t disappoint, lifting a 2-1 slider out to left field for a 406-foot, two-RBI homer that confirmed the Astros’ series win.

The 2019 World Series will mark the third Fall Classic appearance for the Astros and the first for the Nationals. It all begins on Tuesday night.

Ryan Pressly exits game with right knee discomfort

Ryan Pressly
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaOct 19, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly was lifted from Saturday’s ALCS game after executing just one pitch in the third inning. The righty was brought in during a tough moment — two outs, bases loaded with the go-ahead run on first — and managed to get the Astros out of the jam with an inning-ending, first-pitch groundout to Didi Gregorius.

The ball didn’t leave the infield; Pressly caught it as it bounced toward first base and was several feet away from the bag when he came up limping with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Between innings, he headed back to the clubhouse with a team trainer and was replaced by José Urquidy (Houston’s fourth pitcher of the night) at the top of the fourth inning.

For now, the Astros are classifying the injury as “knee discomfort,” a diagnosis that feels significantly more alarming given the surgery Pressly underwent on his right knee earlier this year. Losing him for any amount of time would be a definite blow to the team, especially at such a critical point in the playoffs. The veteran right-hander pitched to an All Star-worthy 2.32 ERA and 2.66 FIP during the regular season and has delivered mostly-solid results in five postseason outings so far.