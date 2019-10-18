Gio Urshela
Yankees keep ALCS hopes alive with 4-1 win over Astros

By Ashley VarelaOct 18, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
The Yankees defeated the Astros 4-1 during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night, staving off a potential postseason elimination and forcing the series to at least six games.

In just the third playoff appearance of his career, Yankees southpaw James Paxton turned in another impressive performance, limiting the Astros to four hits and four walks over six innings of one-run ball. According to MLB Stats, his nine strikeouts made him the second Yankees lefty to record multiple starts of 8+ strikeouts in the same postseason campaign, two decades after David Wells did so for the 1998 championship-winning club.

Paxton’s strong outing was backed by a handful of runs from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks, both of whom went deep against Astros ace Justin Verlander in the bottom of the first inning. LeMahieu’s leadoff solo shot marked his first postseason home run since Game 1 of the ALDS, while Hicks’ three-run 347-footer was his first home run of any variety since July 24 (and his first in the playoffs since the 2017 ALDS).

Neither team managed a single run after the first inning, leaving the two pitching staffs to duke it out for eight quick innings. Verlander outlasted Paxton — taking the game through the seventh with five hits, four runs, and nine strikeouts — but even with a flawless contribution from Brad Peacock in the eighth, there was little the hurlers could do to help the Astros solve Paxton and an airtight Yankees bullpen.

With the win, the Yankees will try to push the series to a full seven games in order to snatch the AL pennant from the Astros. They’ll have to do in Houston, however, as the Astros will regain home field advantage when Game 6 kicks off on Saturday at 8:08 PM EDT. Neither starter has been announced yet; per Houston skipper A.J. Hinch, it will likely be a bullpen day.

Giancarlo Stanton to DH in Yankees’ do-or-die Game 5

By Craig CalcaterraOct 18, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
It’s win or stay home for the New York Yankees. It’s win and go home to host Game 1 of the World Series for the Houston Astros.

If the Yankees are to stay alive they’ll have to do, basically, everything better than they have for the past three games. They’ll need James Paxton to keep the Astros’ bats at bay. They’ll definitely have to field better than they did in last night’s ugly game. They’ll also have to remember how to smash the baseball, which is what helped them win 103 games on the year. To find that smash they’ve turned to a guy who hasn’t been around much in 2019: Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has not seen action since Game 1 of the ALCS and only played in 18 games all season long. He’s at DH tonight, however, and Edwin Encarnación is on the bench after going a 1-for-15 in the first four games of the series:

1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
5. Aaron Hicks (S) CF
6. Gary Sánchez (R) C
7. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
9. Brett Gardner (L) LF

The Astros will rely on Justin Verlander‘s mighty arm. And these mighty bats:

1. George Springer (R) RF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Jake Marisnick (R) CF

The game gets underway at 7:08 PM Eastern, broadcast on FS1. Be there or be square.