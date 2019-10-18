Freddie Freeman has elbow surgery

Freddie Freeman‘s elbow began barking in the second half of the season and he was a shadow of himself in the month of September. The Braves rested him for half a minute in the season’s final week but he still played 158 games in 2019. They said he was good to go for the NLDS but he was clearly limited, going 4-for-22 in the Braves’ series loss to the Cardinals.
Today the Braves announced that Freeman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday. The team said today that the procedure involved the removal of three fragmented loose bodies and the cleaning up of multiple bone spur formations.
It’s not clear if more rest down the stretch would’ve made a difference for him — and it’s not clear that the Braves had options at first base for the postseason that were substantially better than even a limited Freeman — but it’s clear that not having Freeman feeling like himself in the heart of the order was a problem.
Freeman is expected to be good-to-go for spring training.
It’s win or stay home for the New York Yankees. It’s win and go home to host Game 1 of the World Series for the Houston Astros.
If the Yankees are to stay alive they’ll have to do, basically, everything better than they have for the past three games. They’ll need James Paxton to keep the Astros’ bats at bay. They’ll definitely have to field better than they did in last night’s ugly game. They’ll also have to remember how to smash the baseball, which is what helped them win 103 games on the year. To find that smash they’ve turned to a guy who hasn’t been around much in 2019: Giancarlo Stanton.
Stanton has not seen action since Game 1 of the ALCS and only played in 18 games all season long. He’s at DH tonight, however, and Edwin Encarnación is on the bench after going a 1-for-15 in the first four games of the series:
1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
5. Aaron Hicks (S) CF
6. Gary Sánchez (R) C
7. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
9. Brett Gardner (L) LF
The Astros will rely on Justin Verlander‘s mighty arm. And these mighty bats:
1. George Springer (R) RF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Jake Marisnick (R) CF
The game gets underway at 7:08 PM Eastern, broadcast on FS1. Be there or be square.