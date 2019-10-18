Getty Images

Dusty Baker has second interview with Phillies

By Craig CalcaterraOct 18, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Dusty Baker and the Philadelphia Phillies met for a second time yesterday as the team searches for a new manager. It was a back-to-back thing, with him meeting with Phillies officials on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s what Baker said to NBC Philly:

“They got a good team, great city, I’ve been coming here for years. The fans are great. So it’s a great place to possibly come and work.”

The Phillies are also reportedly planning on second interviews with Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter, so it’s clear what they’re going for here: an experienced manager who has taken a club to the postseason. Which makes perfect sense given the makeup of the roster and the club’s expectations.

Baker has a track record of taking over poor-to-decent clubs and, almost immediately, making them winners. He did it in Washington, he did it in Cincinnati, he did it in San Francisco and, though it was only in his first season before running into some bad years, he even did it in Chicago. No one has the market cornered on assessing manager skill and quality, but the fact that Baker has won everywhere he’s gone probably means that, if they do eventually figure out what the special sauce is, Baker will be found to have possessed a vat of it in the trunk of his car.

No matter how this plays out, it seems pretty likely that the Phillies are going to head into 2020 with a familiar face at the helm.

Giancarlo Stanton to DH in Yankees’ do-or-die Game 5

By Craig CalcaterraOct 18, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
It’s win or stay home for the New York Yankees. It’s win and go home to host Game 1 of the World Series for the Houston Astros.

If the Yankees are to stay alive they’ll have to do, basically, everything better than they have for the past three games. They’ll need James Paxton to keep the Astros’ bats at bay. They’ll definitely have to field better than they did in last night’s ugly game. They’ll also have to remember how to smash the baseball, which is what helped them win 103 games on the year. To find that smash they’ve turned to a guy who hasn’t been around much in 2019: Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has not seen action since Game 1 of the ALCS and only played in 18 games all season long. He’s at DH tonight, however, and Edwin Encarnación is on the bench after going a 1-for-15 in the first four games of the series:

1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
5. Aaron Hicks (S) CF
6. Gary Sánchez (R) C
7. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
9. Brett Gardner (L) LF

The Astros will rely on Justin Verlander‘s mighty arm. And these mighty bats:

1. George Springer (R) RF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Jake Marisnick (R) CF

The game gets underway at 7:08 PM Eastern, broadcast on FS1. Be there or be square.