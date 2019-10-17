Getty Images

Yankees need to win in ALCS Game 4

By Craig CalcaterraOct 17, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
The Houston Astros lead the ALCS two games to one, so it’s not literally a must-win game for the New York Yankees. But it sure feels like a virtual must-win game. For if they do not win they will not only be down 3-1 — and 3-1 holes are not easy to climb out of — but they will be facing three straight actual must-win games with no days off, which is not an ideal situation for a team that relies as heavily on its bullpen as they do. And that’s before you get into the stuff about one of the must-win games will be started by Justin Verlander and another one of those must-win games will be pitched by Gerrit Cole.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees
The Time: 8:08 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY
The Channel: FS1
The Starters: Zack Greinke vs. Masahiro Tanaka

The Upshot:

Last night’s rainout will, as noted, create some long term pressure for the Yankees should they push this series to the long term. In the short term, however, they get a bit of a boost in that now Game 1 starter Masahiro Tanaka can pitch on full rest for in a game that was originally scheduled to be a bullpen day. Tanaka tossed seven six one-hit shutout innings against the Astros in New York’s Game 1 victory, so with their back almost against the wall, he’s a nice one to have going for them.

For the Astros, Zack Greinke will also return to pitch Game 4 on full rest, replacing what was also supposed to be a bullpen game for Houston. While one might allow that getting Greinke back on full rest offsets the Yankees getting Tanaka back, Greinke hasn’t exactly been reliable this postseason. He allowed three runs and six hits, including two home runs, in the Astros Game 1 loss. Between that and his start against the Rays in the ALDS he has allowed nine earned runs in nine and two-thirds innings this postseason. He’s obviously capable of dominating a game, of course, but Tanaka has been outstanding so far in October and Greinke, well, not so much.

If I had to guess, I’d guess that the Yankees bats which have gone silent in the past two games will come back to life tonight against Greinke. They kinda have to, or else the Yankees will have their backs up against the wall.

Whistlegate: MLB finds no wrongdoing on the part of the Astros

By Craig CalcaterraOct 17, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
(photo caption: an unknown woman gazes upon a framed copy of the Unwritten Rules)

Yesterday it was reported that the Yankees were angry at the Astros for allegedly stealing and relaying signs via players in the dugout whistling to Astros batters. Ken Rosenthal reported a little bit ago that Major League Baseball has investigated the matter and found that the Astros “did not engage in any activities prohibited by MLB policies.”

Our brief national nightmare is over.

This may not, of course, mollify the Yankees. That’s because even if the Astros did not violate any MLB policies, those policies only speak to teams not using technology such as cameras, or cell phones or, I dunno, Apple Watches, to steal and/or relay signs or signals. As Andy Martino’s original report on this noted, however, some on the Yankees may believe that even if there was not an official violation of rules, the whole whistling thing could be a violation of the ever-so-important unwritten rules. With all of the exhausting incoherence those entail.

No word if the Unwritten Commissioner of Baseball will weigh in — verbally, obviously, — on whether there was a violation of the Unwritten Rules. I sort of hope he does, though, because the lapsed attorney in me really wants to see how one cites an unwritten rule in an unwritten opinion.