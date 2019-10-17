Getty Images

Whistlegate: MLB finds no wrongdoing by Astros

By Craig CalcaterraOct 17, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
(photo caption: an unknown woman gazes upon a framed copy of the Unwritten Rules)

Yesterday it was reported that the Yankees were angry at the Astros for allegedly stealing and relaying signs via players in the dugout whistling to Astros batters. Ken Rosenthal reported a little bit ago that Major League Baseball has investigated the matter and found that the Astros “did not engage in any activities prohibited by MLB policies.”

Our brief national nightmare is over.

This may not, of course, mollify the Yankees. That’s because even if the Astros did not violate any MLB policies, those policies only speak to teams not using technology such as cameras, or cell phones or, I dunno, Apple Watches, to steal and/or relay signs or signals. As Andy Martino’s original report on this noted, however, some on the Yankees may believe that even if there was not an official violation of rules, the whole whistling thing could be a violation of the ever-so-important unwritten rules. With all of the exhausting incoherence those entail.

No word if the Unwritten Commissioner of Baseball will weigh in — verbally, obviously, — on whether there was a violation of the Unwritten Rules. I sort of hope he does, though, because the lapsed attorney in me really wants to see how one cites an unwritten rule in an unwritten opinion.

Astros, Yankees lineups for ALCS Game 4

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
After a night off due to inclement weather, the ALCS resumes in the Bronx for Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros bounced back to eke out victories in the last two games, 3-2 and 4-1.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Astros

CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Álvarez
SS Carlos Correa
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick

P Zack Greinke

This is the same lineup the Astros used in Game 3 except they’ve swapped catchers, Martín Maldonado for Chirinos, and swapped Reddick and the catcher’s spot at the bottom of the order.

Yankees
1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Aaron Hicks
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Brett Gardner
C Gary Sánchez
3B Gio Urshela
SS Didi Gregorius

P Masahiro Tanaka

Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a strained right quad in Game 1. The hot-hitting Torres moves into the cleanup spot with Hicks hitting ahead of him. Encarnación and Gardner have been moved down in the order to accommodate them.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees don’t plan to take Stanton off the roster at the moment. If they were to do so, he would be ineligible for the World Series.