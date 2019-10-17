Padres plan to give Ron Washington a second interview

Last week there was a report that the San Diego Padres were doing “due diligence” on former Rangers manager and current Braves third base coach Ron Washington in connection with their managerial opening. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports today that Washington has already had an interview and that, in fact, the Padres are planning to call him back for a second round.
Also getting a second look: Rangers field coordinator Jayce Tingler. Which suggests that GM A.J. Preller, formerly a Rangers assistant GM, is favoring guys he knows from his time in Texas.
Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 into 2014, winning two pennants and compiling a record of 664-611 (.521). He stepped down for personal reasons but since then has returned to the job in which he made his considerable reputation: coaching, specifically coaching infielders, and has gotten rave reviews. Assuming he’s back up for the grind of managing — and he wouldn’t be interviewing if he was not — he is definitely someone based on results and reputation who deserves another shot at the helm.
Tingler, a former Rangers farm hand, has coached in their organization at both the minor and major league levels for 12 years.
After a night off due to inclement weather, the ALCS resumes in the Bronx for Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros bounced back to eke out victories in the last two games, 3-2 and 4-1.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Here are tonight’s lineups.
Astros
CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Álvarez
SS Carlos Correa
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick
P Zack Greinke
This is the same lineup the Astros used in Game 3 except they’ve swapped catchers, Martín Maldonado for Chirinos, and swapped Reddick and the catcher’s spot at the bottom of the order.
Yankees
1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Aaron Hicks
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Brett Gardner
C Gary Sánchez
3B Gio Urshela
SS Didi Gregorius
P Masahiro Tanaka
Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a strained right quad in Game 1. The hot-hitting Torres moves into the cleanup spot with Hicks hitting ahead of him. Encarnación and Gardner have been moved down in the order to accommodate them.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees don’t plan to take Stanton off the roster at the moment. If they were to do so, he would be ineligible for the World Series.